Forza Horizon 5 update adds Overland Mods, enhances photo mode and more

The developer team responsible for creating the racing simulation game Forza Horizon 5 have released a new update today bringing with it a wealth of new features, tweaks and enhancements. Explore the Horizon is now available to download n on Xbox, PC via Steam allowing gamers to try out the new Photo Mode improvements and explore Mexico under a new lens with Pathfinder accolades.

Explore the Horizon

“From races and stories to road trips and expeditions, since arriving in Mexico you’ve embarked on the most incredible journeys through beautiful landscapes, vibrant towns and diverse biomes. There is so much rich heritage and culture to discover in this locale, so just how well do you know it?

Explore the Horizon will test your Forza Horizon 5 map knowledge and lead you to breathtaking scenery along the way. With 6 new-to-Forza cars, upgraded Photo Mode features, overlanding modifications for select vehicles, and Pathfinder accolades to complete, this will be a Mexican journey like no other. Dust off your camera and charge up your sat-nav, we’re going on an adventure!”

Features of the new Forza Horizon 5 update include :

Here is a snapshot of the new fixes and improvements included in this version:

Launch Control settings would not save after restarting the game.

Vehicle wheels would sometimes return to their default position in Photo Mode.

On PC, the mouse cursor would occasionally disappear after some time.

Missing side-marks on the 2020 Lamborghini Huracan STO when installing the race splitter.

On the 2018 Italdesign Zerouno, the incorrect color was shown the front wheel rims and the engine frame incorrectly displayed when opening the front hood.

Taller tires option was missing on the 2014 Mercedes-Benz Unimog U5023.

Improvements have been made for some EventLab Blueprints which could cause a game crash when editing saved projects.

Fixed an issue with weather management in Multiplayer races where weather conditions in certain conditions were not consistent between players.

Controller vibration would suddenly stop working after disconnecting from an online session.

Playground Games Team Flag Rush match score could revert to 0 once a player from the opposite team left the match.

Scoreboards in Playground Games Survival Mode would disappear instead of minimizing.

New photo mode features

Time of Day Changes: Default, Dawn, Sunrise, Morning, Early Afternoon, Late Afternoon, Sunset, Evening, Night.

Weather Changes: Default, Clear, Clear Post Rain, Cloudy, Cloudy Post Rain, Overcast, Light Precipitation, Heavy Precipitation, Gale, Fog.

Wheel Tilt: Default, Straight, Left, Right.

Guidelines: Disabled, Different Aspect Ratios, 9×9 Grids, Golden Ratios.

Character Positions*: Driver Seat, Centre Front, Left Front, Right Front, Centre Back, Left Back, Right Back, Left Side and Right Side.

Character Emotes: Various emotes unlocked by the player are supported.

Photo Presets: Added to the “Effects” menu, players can save, rename and delete Photo Mode presets to quickly load their favorite Photo Mode settings.

Portrait Mode Toggle: Accessed through the Guidelines, this allows players to view how the photo will appear in portrait view.

Overlanding Mods

Players who have completed Forza Horizon 5 Rally Adventure may have noticed that the 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Platinum features a unique overlanding modification that can be fitted. It’s the perfect way to ensure your vehicle is setup for “car camping” and in Explore the Horizon, we’re rolling out this customization option to 16 additional trucks in Forza Horizon 5:

2017 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2

1972 Chevrolet K-10 Custom

2019 DeBerti Ford Super Duty F-250 Lariat ‘Transformer’

2020 Ford Super Duty F-450 DRW Platinum

2019 Ford Ranger Raptor

2017 Ford F-150 Raptor

2011 Ford F-150 SVT Raptor

1986 Ford F-150 XLT Lariat

2022 GMC HUMMER EV Pickup

2019 Hennessey VelociRaptor 6×6

2020 Jeep Gladiator Rubicon

1997 Land Rover Defender 90

2014 Mercedes-Benz G 63 AMG 6×6

2018 Mercedes-Benz X-Class

2016 Nissan TITAN Warrior Concept

2017 RAM 2500 Power Wagon

Source : FH5



