iPhone 15 Pro Max gets taken apart (Video)

Earlier today we saw a durability test video of the new iPhone 15 Pro Max and now we have another video from JerryRigEverything, in this video Zack takes the new high-end iPhone apart.

Last week we got to see a video of the iPhone 15 Pro being taken apart and now it’s the turn of the iPhone 15 Pro Max, let’s find out some more details about Apple’s new iPhone and what is inside the device.

As we can see from the video, the new iPhone 15 Pro comes with an aluminum frame, it also features a glass back which in this case was broken during the durability test that we saw in the video earlier.

Apple’s new iPhone 15 Pro models are powered by the new Apple A17 Bionic processor and they also come with 8GB of RAM, the handsets get a range of other upgrades over the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

One of the main upgrades on these handsets is the new cameras, the Pro Max comes with a 48MP main camera, 1a 2MP ultrawide camera, and a 12MP 2x & 5x telephoto camera, the 15 Pro features a 48-megapixel main camera, 12-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 12MP 2x & 3x telephoto camera.

Source & Image Credit: JerryRigEveything



