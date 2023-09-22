iPhone 15 Pro gets taken apart (Video)

The new iPhone 15 range has gone on sale today, this includes the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and the iPhone 15 Pro Max. We have already seen. range of videos of the handsets in action and now we get to find out what is inside the device.

The video below from PBK reviews gives us a look at the new iPhone 15 Pro the handset is taken apart, so we get to see how the device is constructed and how the inside is designed.

It is interesting to see inside the new iPhone 15 and how the handset has been designed and then put together, there are a number of changes in this new iPhone over the previous iPhone 14 range.

The new iPhone 15 range is the first of Apple’s iPhones to use USB-C, this is great news as it means that there is one less cable I need to carry with me. Apple has switched to USB-C from its Lightning connector to comply with new European rules on device charging.

Apple’s new Pro models also come with a new processor, the Apple A17 Bionic processor, the iPhone 15 models come with the A16 Bionic processor that is used in the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. All four models of the new iPhone have gone on sale today worldwide you can find out more details

Source & Image Credit: PBK Reviews



