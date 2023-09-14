iPhone 15 Pro benchmark confirms 8GB of RAM

The new iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max were announced along with the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus earlier this week, the Pro models come with the new Apple A17 Bionic processor, but Apple has yet to confirm how much RAM the handsets come with.

There were suggestions that the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max would feature 8GB of RAM, and now one of the handsets has been benchmarked and this confirms that the handset has 8GB of RAM. The iPhone 15 and 15 Plus are said to come with 6GB of RAM, although this has not been confirmed as yet.

The handset was recently spotted on the Geekbench benchmarks and the device was listed with 8GB of RAM, the device is listed as iPhone 16.,1 and it scored 2908 in the single-core test and 7,238 in the multi-core tests.

The Pro models also come with a range of other features over the standard models, this includes a three-camera setup with a 48-megapixel main camera, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 12-megapixel telephoto camera.

Apple’s new iPhone range will go on sale on the 22nd of September at Apple Stores and a range of mobile carriers, Apple will start to take pre-orders of its new iPhones from this Friday the 15th of September.

Source Geekbench, Mysmartprice



