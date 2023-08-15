iPhone 15 event rumored for September 12th

Apple is expected to launch its new iPhone 15 in September and it looks like we may have a possible date for the event, the 12th of September. It should be noted that this date has not been confirmed by Apple.

Apple normally holds its iPhone event on a Tuesday, so September 12th seems like it would be a good fit for the launch of this year’s iPhone, and pre-orders of the handset should start on the 15th of September.

If these dates are correct then it would mean that the iPhone 15 release date would be on the following Friday the 22nd of September, whether this will be for all models of the handset is not known as yet.

There will be four models of the iPhone 15 launching this year, these will include the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus and the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, rumors have suggested that some models may be delayed slightly, so we may see staggered release dates, probably for the Pro models if this rumor is correct.

We are looking forward to finding out more details about the new iPhone 15 range of handsets, there are rumors that Apple is planning to increase the prices of this year’s handsets and the Pro models could be even more expensive. As soon as we get some more information on the new iPhone 15 range of smartphones and confirmation of the exact date of the iPhone 15 event, we will let you know.

Source MacRumors



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals