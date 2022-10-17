iPhone 14 Pro Max vs Galaxy S22 Ultra battery test (Video)

Apple’s iPhone 14 Pro Max comes with a 4323 mAh battery, and the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra has a 5,000 mAh battery.

Now we get to find out how the two handsets compare side by side in a new battery test video from PhoneBuff, let’s find out how the two handsets perform.

The iPhone 14 Pro Mac is powered by Apple’s new A16 bionic mobile processor, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is powered by a Snapdragon 8 gen 1 processor. The iPhone 14 had a 6.7-inch display and the Galaxy S22 Ultra has a 6.8-inch display.

As we can see from the video the iPhone 14 Pro Max performed the best out of the two handsets, it still had 25 percent battery life left when the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra was turned off.

This is surprising as the Samsung smartphone comes with a larger battery, it looks like Apple’s iPhone is more efficient than the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra.

The iPhone lastest for 11 hours and 38 minutes and the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra lasted for a total of 9 hours and 8 minutes in the active test. Including 16 hours of standby, the iPhone lasted for a total of 27 hours and 38 minutes and the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra lasted for a total of 25 hours and 16 minutes.

Source & Image Credit: PhoneBuff



