Drop Test: iPhone 14 Pro Max vs Galaxy S22 Ultra (Video)

The new iPhones went on sale last Friday and now we have a drop test of the iPhone 14 Pro Max vs the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra.

The video below from PhoneBuff tests the new iPhone 14 Pro against Samsung’s flagship smartphone, the Galaxy S22 Ultra in a drop test.

The two handsets have similar specifications, the Galaxy S22 Ultra comes with a 6.8-inch curved edge display, and the iPhone 14 Pro has a 6.7-inch flat edge display, let’s find out how these two handsets perform in the drop tests.

As we can see from the video the glass on the back of both handsets broke in the first drop, the damage was worse on the iPhone and there was also damage to the main camera which is not good.

In the second drop, there was damage to both handsets on the corners, this is as expected, there was more damage to the glass on the back of the iPhone.

In the third drop on the face of the handset, there was damage to the screen on both devices, it was slightly worse on the Galaxy S22 Ultra.

As we can see from the video both the Galaxy S22 Ultra and the new iPhone 14 Pro Max scored exactly the same in the drop tests with both handsets showing similar damage.

Source & Image Credit: PhoneBuff



