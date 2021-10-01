iPhone 13 Pro Max gets durability tested (Video)

Apple’s iPhone 13 range of smartphones have been available for a week and now we get to find out how durable the iPhone 13 Pro Max is.

The iPhone 13 Pro Max is the top model in the range and it starts at $1,099, the 1TB model costs a massive $1,599. Now we get to find out how durable the new iPhone 13 Pro is an a durability test video from JerryRigEverything.

The handset is put through a range of durability tests, this includes a scratch test, bend test and a burn test, lets find out how it performs.

As we can see from the video the display on the handsets shows scratches at levels 6 and 7, although because of Apple’s ceramic shield technology, there is a lot less damage to the screen at level 6 than other devices.

In the burn test there is no damage to the display when it is tested with the lighter, the handset also does fine in the bend test with no permanent damage.

Apple’s new iPhone 13 handsets are now available to buy, there are four models in the range, the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Mini, plus the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max.

Source & Image Credit: JerryRigEverything

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals