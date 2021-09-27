iPhone 13 Pro Max gets reviewed (Video)

We have seen a number of videos of the new iPhone 13 smartphones and now we have a review video for the new iPhone 13 Pro Max.

This is the top model in Apple’s iPhone range and now we get to find out more details about the handset in a review from UrAvgConsumer.

As a reminder the iPhone 13 Pro Max comes with a 6.7 inch Super Retina XDR OLED display that has a resolution of 2778 x 1284 pixels.

The handset is powered by an Apple A15 Bionic processor and it comes with 6GB of RAM, there are a range of storage options that include 128GB, 256GB, 512GB and the top models comes with 1TB.

The handset is equipped with a range of cameras, on the front there is a 12 megapiel wide angle camera for Selfies and video calls.

On the back there is a triple camera setup with a 12 megapixel wide angle camera, a 12 megapixel telephoto camera and a 12 megapixel ultrawide camera, there is also a TOF 3D LiDAR scanner on the rear of the handset.

The new iPhone 13 handsets retail for $699 for the iPhone 13 Mini and $799 for the iPhone 13, the iPhone 13 Pro costs $199 and the 13 Pro Max costs $1099.

Source & Image Credit: UrAvgConsumer

