iPhone 13 Face ID wont work with third party displays (Video)

The new iPhone 13 is now available to buy, we have already seen a drop test of the handset and it you need your screen repaired, your only option may be going to Apple.

Phone Repair Guru decided to replace the display on the new iPhone 13 to see how easy it would be for third party repairers to repair the handset.

Normally when you replace a screen on the iPhone it will still work with Apple’s Face ID, as the individual Face ID is not coded into the display, things are different on the new iPhone, lets find out more details.

As we can see from the video when the new display is swapped in on the iPhone Face ID will not work, this means that the only place to have your display replaced on the iPhone 13 is at Apple.

It is not clear as yet on whether Apple will change this in the future with a software update or if this is something they are planning to to long term.

The screen replacement costs direct at Apple if you don’t have Apple Care are expensive and it would also limit people on where they can get their device repaired.

Source & Image Credit: Phone Repair Guru

