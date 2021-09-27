iPhone 13 Pro Max vs Galaxy S21 Ultra Drop Test (Video)

As will all new iPhone launches everyone want’s to know how durable the handsets are, now we get to find out about the iPhone 13 Pro Max.

Apple’s new iPhone launched last week, there are four models available, the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Mini and the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max.

Now we get to find out how durable the iPhone 13 Pro Max is in a drop test video from PhoneBuff. The handset is tested side by side against the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, lets find out which of the two handsets will be the most durable.

As we can see from the video both handsets suffered damage to the front display in the initial tests. In the further tests the handset that lasted the longest was Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra.

It is interesting to see how the iPhone performed compared to last years test of the iPhone 12 which appears to have performed better with the display on that device surviving.

All four models of Apple’s new iPhone 13 are now available to buy, the iPhone 13 range starts at $699 and the iPhone 13 Pro range starts at $999.

Source & Image Credit: PhoneBuff

