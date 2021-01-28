Smartphone drop test: Galaxy S21 Ultra vs iPhone 12 Pro Max (Video)

Samsung recently launched it new Galaxy S21 smartphones and now we have a drop test of the Galaxy S21 Ultra vs iPhone 12 Pro Max.

Apple’s new iPhone 12 Pro Max is supposed to have the toughest glass on the display of any smartphone, lets see how the two handsets compare in a new video from EverythingApplePro.

As we can see from the video both handsets did well in the normal height drop tests, these would be the majority of drops that most people would make.

It is only when they are dropped from above head height that we start to see damage with the back of the iPhone 12 Pro max breaking first.

At the top above 10 feet height the display on the iPhone 12 Pro Max survived but the display on the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra did not survive.

Source & Image Credit: EverythingApplePro

