iPadOS 26.1 Beta 2: Slide Over is FINALLY Fixed (and What Else is New!)

The second beta of iPadOS 26.1 introduces a range of updates aimed at improving multitasking, audio functionality, and professional workflows for iPad users. These updates reflect Apple’s commitment to refining the iPad as a versatile tool for both casual and professional use. While the beta showcases promising advancements, certain limitations and areas for improvement remain evident. The video below from Stephen Robles gives us a look at the new iPadOS 26.1 beta 2. Let’s find out more about the changes and updates.

Slide Over: A Refined Multitasking Tool

The reintroduction of the Slide Over feature in iPadOS 26.1 Beta 2 offers a more streamlined approach to multitasking. This feature allows you to overlay a single app on top of others, creating a compact and accessible workspace. Slide Over integrates effectively with windowed apps and Stage Manager, giving you the ability to resize the overlay window to suit your specific needs. This flexibility enhances productivity by allowing quick access to secondary apps without disrupting your primary workflow.

However, the feature is currently limited to displaying only one app at a time. This restriction may reduce its appeal for users who frequently juggle multiple tasks. For power users, the inability to use multiple Slide Over apps simultaneously could hinder the overall multitasking experience. While its return is a positive step, further enhancements are necessary to fully meet the demands of advanced users.

Audio Functionality: Expanded Control and Versatility

iPadOS 26.1 Beta 2 introduces significant improvements to audio functionality, providing users with greater control and flexibility. These updates are particularly beneficial for content creators, professionals, and anyone who relies on precise audio management. Key enhancements include:

Microphone input gain controls accessible directly from the Control Center, allowing you to adjust input volume with ease.

accessible directly from the Control Center, allowing you to adjust input volume with ease. Expanded USB microphone compatibility , allowing seamless integration and management of external microphones for higher-quality recordings.

, allowing seamless integration and management of external microphones for higher-quality recordings. Real-time audio metering tools that provide precise monitoring of input levels during recordings, making sure optimal sound quality.

that provide precise monitoring of input levels during recordings, making sure optimal sound quality. Local recording options, which allow you to capture audio or video directly on your iPad without relying on external devices.

Despite these advancements, some aspects of the audio functionality remain unclear. For instance, the save location for local recordings is not explicitly defined, which could complicate file management for users. This lack of clarity may pose challenges, particularly for professionals who depend on efficient workflows and organized file systems. Addressing these issues would further enhance the usability of the audio features.

Advancements in Windowing and Multitasking

The updates to windowing and multitasking in iPadOS 26.1 Beta 2 aim to improve the iPad’s capabilities as a professional tool. Windowing mode is now a prerequisite for using Slide Over, allowing you to resize app windows and manage them more effectively. This feature provides a dynamic interface, allowing smoother navigation between apps through gestures or stoplight buttons.

However, some users have reported difficulties with managing split view and windowing, particularly when windowing mode is disabled. These challenges can disrupt workflows, especially for users who prefer a more traditional multitasking interface. Additionally, Universal Control—a feature designed to unify workflows across multiple Apple devices—has exhibited inconsistencies when windowing is active. These issues highlight the need for further refinement to ensure a seamless and intuitive user experience.

Opportunities for Improvement Based on User Feedback

User feedback has been instrumental in identifying areas where iPadOS 26.1 Beta 2 could be improved. Common suggestions include:

Allowing split view functionality even when windowing mode is disabled, providing greater flexibility for users who prefer a simpler multitasking interface.

even when windowing mode is disabled, providing greater flexibility for users who prefer a simpler multitasking interface. Streamlining multitasking gestures to make them more intuitive and accessible, particularly for professionals managing complex workflows.

to make them more intuitive and accessible, particularly for professionals managing complex workflows. Improving the consistency of Universal Control to ensure a seamless experience when working across multiple Apple devices.

These insights emphasize the importance of refining the user interface to better cater to the diverse needs of iPad users. By addressing these concerns, Apple can further enhance the iPad’s appeal as a versatile and powerful tool for productivity.

Refining the iPad Experience

The updates introduced in iPadOS 26.1 Beta 2 demonstrate Apple’s ongoing efforts to enhance the iPad’s multitasking and audio capabilities. Features such as Slide Over, microphone input gain controls, and local recording options highlight the potential for improved productivity and usability. However, limitations like the inability to use multiple Slide Over apps and inconsistencies in Universal Control reveal areas that require further attention.

As Apple continues to refine these features, user feedback will play a crucial role in shaping the future of iPadOS. The beta serves as a glimpse into the evolving capabilities of the iPad, balancing innovation with the need for further polish. For users seeking a more efficient and versatile device, these updates represent a step forward, albeit with room for improvement.

Source & Image Credit: Stephen Robles



