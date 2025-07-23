iPadOS 26: Is Your iPad Finally a Computer?

The release of iPadOS 26 beta represents a pivotal moment in Apple’s efforts to position the iPad as a hybrid device that combines the portability of a tablet with the functionality of a computer. Powered by the advanced Apple Silicon M-series chips, the operating system introduces enhanced multitasking capabilities, a refined user interface, and improved file management. These updates bring the iPad closer to being a viable laptop alternative. However, certain limitations, such as restricted external monitor support and the absence of advanced desktop features, reinforce its identity as a tablet-first device. The video below from ThisIsE gives us more details on the new iPadOS 26.

Refined User Interface: A Balance of Aesthetics and Practicality

iPadOS 26 introduces a visually striking “liquid glass” design that enhances both the aesthetic appeal and usability of the iPad. Features such as real-time blur effects, translucency, and dynamic lighting create a more immersive and fluid experience. These visual refinements are powered by the M-series chips, making sure smooth performance even during demanding tasks.

Dynamic lighting, which adjusts the interface based on ambient conditions, is particularly beneficial for creative professionals. This feature enhances precision and clarity, making it easier to work on detailed projects. While these updates elevate the iPad’s usability, they also highlight Apple’s commitment to maintaining the iPad’s distinct identity as a device separate from traditional laptops.

Multitasking and Window Management: Enhanced Productivity

One of the standout features of iPadOS 26 is its improved multitasking system. The introduction of windowed apps allows users to work with multiple applications simultaneously, moving beyond the limitations of full-screen or split-view modes. Stage Manager, a feature adapted from macOS, organizes open windows into manageable groups, allowing seamless task-switching.

The multitasking experience is further enhanced by the inclusion of Mac-like elements, such as traffic light buttons for window controls and file menus. These additions make navigation more intuitive and user-friendly. Enhanced cursor functionality also improves precision, particularly when editing text or interacting with complex interfaces. Despite these advancements, the iPad still lacks the depth and versatility of a traditional desktop operating system, leaving room for further development.

File Management: Moving Closer to Laptop Functionality

File management sees significant improvements in iPadOS 26, narrowing the gap between the iPad and traditional laptops. The updated Files app now supports customizable list views, collapsible folders, and background tasks, making it easier to organize and access large volumes of data. Additionally, the ability to pin folders to the dock streamlines workflows and enhances efficiency.

These enhancements bring the iPad closer to achieving laptop-level file management. However, the absence of advanced tools, such as batch renaming or automated workflows, highlights the iPad’s limitations as a comprehensive productivity device. While these updates represent meaningful progress, they fall short of delivering a fully desktop-like experience.

Apple Pencil and Accessory Integration: Improved Versatility

The Apple Pencil experience has been further refined in iPadOS 26, with improved tactile feedback that enhances the sensation of writing or drawing. This makes the Apple Pencil feel more natural and precise, particularly when paired with accessories like Paperlike screen protectors. For artists, designers, and note-takers, these updates make the Apple Pencil an indispensable tool.

In addition to the Apple Pencil, iPadOS 26 expands compatibility with peripherals such as external speakers and SD card readers. These updates increase the iPad’s versatility, making it more appealing for a variety of use cases. However, these improvements remain incremental and do not fully address the broader challenges of positioning the iPad as a primary computing device.

External Monitor Support: Progress with Limitations

iPadOS 26 introduces external monitor support, but its functionality remains limited. The lack of clamshell mode, which would allow the iPad to function as a desktop computer with the screen closed, is a significant drawback. Interaction with external displays is inconsistent, with capped refresh rates and incomplete drag-and-drop functionality detracting from the overall experience.

These limitations are particularly evident in professional workflows, where seamless external monitor integration is often essential. Despite the power of Apple Silicon, the iPad’s external monitor capabilities feel underdeveloped, preventing it from being a true desktop replacement.

Gaming Performance: Untapped Potential

The powerful M-series chips in the iPad enable it to handle demanding games with ease, but software limitations continue to hold back its full potential. Many games lack full-screen support on external monitors, and limited optimization for the iPad’s hardware hampers the overall gaming experience. While the device is capable of impressive performance, the software ecosystem has yet to fully use its capabilities, leaving gamers with a less-than-ideal experience.

Challenges That Remain

Despite its advancements, iPadOS 26 highlights several areas where the iPad still falls short of being a complete computer replacement. Overlapping UI elements and design inconsistencies in some apps disrupt the user experience. The absence of a true desktop workspace for managing multiple windows limits its appeal for professional users.

Additionally, missing system-level features, such as advanced typography controls and automation tools, emphasize the iPad’s tablet-centric design. These gaps underscore the fact that, while the iPad is more capable than ever, it remains a device that prioritizes portability and simplicity over comprehensive functionality.

A Device in Transition

With iPadOS 26, Apple has made significant strides in blending tablet and laptop functionalities. Enhanced multitasking, a refined user interface, and improved file management make the iPad a more versatile and powerful device. However, limitations in external monitor support, gaming performance, and desktop-level features remind users that the iPad is not yet a full-fledged computer replacement.

For those seeking a device that balances portability with productivity, the iPad is an increasingly compelling option. Yet, for users who require the depth and flexibility of a traditional computer, the iPad remains a supplementary tool rather than a standalone solution.

Advance your skills in iPadOS 26 by reading more of our detailed content.

Source & Image Credit: ThisIsE



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals