What’s New in iPadOS 18.1 Beta 1

Apple has released iPadOS 18.1 Beta 1, a significant update that brings a range of new features and improvements to the iPad operating system. This release primarily focuses on enhancements to Apple Intelligence and Siri, as well as the introduction of powerful writing tools in Notes and Messages.

iPadOS 18.1 Beta 1 is currently available to developers and supports M1 and later iPads. However, it is important to note that this beta version is not available in the EU or China at the moment. To use the new features, your device and Siri language must be set to US English. The video below from Zollotech gives us a detailed look at this new beta.

Apple Intelligence and Siri Enhancements

One of the most notable changes in iPadOS 18.1 Beta 1 is the revamped Siri interface. The update introduces a new design that aims to improve user interaction and overall experience with the virtual assistant. Additionally, a Type to Siri feature has been added, allowing users to communicate with Siri through text input. However, it is worth mentioning that this feature is currently buggy and may require further refinement in future beta releases.

It is important to note that the call recording feature, which is available on the iPhone version of the update, is not present on the iPad.

Powerful Writing Tools in Notes and Messages

iPadOS 18.1 Beta 1 introduces a set of powerful writing tools that are seamlessly integrated into the Notes and Messages apps. These tools offer a range of options to enhance your writing experience, including:

Proofreading: Easily review and correct your text for grammar, spelling, and punctuation errors.

Rewriting: Get suggestions to rephrase and improve the clarity and coherence of your writing.

Tone Adjustment: Choose from Friendly, Professional, or Concise tones to suit your desired communication style.

Key Points, Lists, and Tables: Quickly create structured content to organize your thoughts and information.

Emoji and Stickers, Photos App, and Focus Mode

iPadOS 18.1 Beta 1 reintroduces a larger view for emojis and stickers, a feature that was present in previous beta versions. The Photos app also receives an update, adding a new memory creation feature that allows users to customize descriptions for their memories.

Focus Mode gets a new addition with the “Reduce Interruptions” mode. This feature leverages Apple Intelligence to smartly manage notifications, helping users stay focused on their tasks.

Safari, Mail, and Performance Improvements

Safari’s reader view now includes a summarize feature, allowing users to quickly grasp the main points of an article. A similar summarize feature is also available in the Mail app. Moreover, the writing tools introduced in Notes and Messages are now accessible in Mail, making it easier to compose professional and well-structured emails.

In terms of performance and battery life, iPadOS 18.1 Beta 1 is on par with iPadOS 18 Beta 4. Users can expect efficient battery usage, with an estimated 6-8 hours of usage on a single charge.

Looking Ahead

Apple is expected to release iPadOS 18.1 Beta 2 within the next one to two weeks. This upcoming release may bring further updates and refinements to Apple Intelligence and other features introduced in Beta 1.

iPadOS 18.1 Beta 1 marks an exciting step forward for iPad users, with its focus on enhancing productivity, communication, and user experience through advanced AI capabilities and intuitive writing tools.

Source & Image Credit: Zollotech



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals