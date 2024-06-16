iPadOS 18 Beta 1 Gets Reviewed (Video)

The release of iPadOS 18 Beta 1 marks another milestone in Apple’s ongoing efforts to enhance the user experience, productivity, and customization options for iPad users. This update introduces a range of new features and improvements that aim to make your daily interactions with your iPad more efficient, personalized, and enjoyable. While it may not include groundbreaking changes for professional use or external monitor support, iPadOS 18 Beta 1 focuses on refining the core elements of the iPad experience. The video below from Nick Ackerman gives us a full look at the new iPadOS 18 beta 1.

Key Features and Enhancements

One of the most notable additions in iPadOS 18 Beta 1 is the introduction of an official Apple calculator app. This long-awaited feature not only provides basic calculation functions but also includes a history feature and support for math notes, allowing you to easily track and reference your previous calculations. The calculator app’s arrival brings the iPad closer to feature parity with its iPhone counterpart.

Home screen customization receives a significant boost in this update, with the introduction of resizable widgets and color tinting options. These enhancements provide greater flexibility in personalizing your iPad’s interface to suit your preferences and needs. You can now adjust the size of your widgets to display more or less information and apply color tints to create a cohesive and visually appealing home screen layout.

The control center also undergoes a redesign in iPadOS 18 Beta 1, featuring resizable controls and the ability to add additional pages. This change allows you to tailor your control center to include the settings and shortcuts you use most frequently, streamlining access to essential functions.

Official Apple calculator app with history and math notes

Resizable widgets and color tinting for home screen customization

Redesigned control center with resizable controls and additional pages

Productivity and Security Improvements

iPadOS 18 Beta 1 brings several enhancements aimed at boosting productivity and security. The settings layout has been improved to enhance legibility, making it easier to navigate and locate desired options. Additionally, Face ID can now be used to lock and hide apps, providing an extra layer of privacy and security for sensitive information.

The Photos app receives a redesign, featuring a new carousel view and advanced search filters. These changes make it more convenient to browse, organize, and locate specific images within your photo library. Freeform and Apple Notes also benefit from updates, including support for math notes and image generation capabilities, expanding their versatility as productivity tools.

Improved settings layout for better legibility

Face ID support for locking and hiding apps

Redesigned Photos app with carousel view and search filters

Math notes and image generation in Freeform and Apple Notes

iMessage and Communication Updates

iMessage, a core communication app on the iPad, receives several noteworthy updates in iPadOS 18 Beta 1. The introduction of a send later feature allows you to schedule messages to be delivered at a specific time, providing greater control over your communication. New text effects and tapback features add a layer of expressiveness to your conversations.

Furthermore, the inclusion of RCS support enhances compatibility with Android devices, ensuring a more seamless messaging experience when communicating with users on different platforms.

Gaming and Entertainment Enhancements

For gaming enthusiasts, iPadOS 18 Beta 1 introduces a dedicated game mode that optimizes performance and reduces latency, delivering a smoother and more responsive gaming experience. The update also brings improvements to wireless controller support, expanding the range of compatible gaming peripherals.

On the entertainment front, Fitness Plus receives an update with a new tab bar and search functionality, making it easier to discover and access your favorite workouts. Apple TV Plus now offers real-time actor and music information, enhancing your viewing experience by providing contextual details about the content you’re watching.

Accessibility and Navigation Improvements

Accessibility remains a key focus in iPadOS 18 Beta 1, with the introduction of eye tracking support. This feature enables hands-free interaction with your iPad, making it more accessible to users with disabilities or limited mobility. Eye tracking opens up new possibilities for navigation, text input, and app control.

Apple Maps also receives an update, now including topographic hiking trail navigation with elevation and length details. This enhancement caters to outdoor enthusiasts who rely on their iPads for navigation during hiking and exploration activities.

Compatibility and Limitations

iPadOS 18 Beta 1 is compatible with a range of iPad models, including:

iPad 7th generation or later

iPad Mini 5th generation or later

iPad Air 3rd generation or later

iPad Pro 11-inch (1st generation or newer)

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd generation or later)

However, it’s important to note that certain features may require the M1 chip, limiting their availability to newer iPad models.

While iPadOS 18 Beta 1 brings a host of improvements and new features, it does have some limitations. The update does not include significant enhancements for professional use cases or extended external monitor support. Additionally, as with any beta release, users may encounter bugs and stability issues that will be addressed in future iterations.

The release of iPadOS 18 Beta 1 showcases Apple’s commitment to refining and enhancing the iPad experience. With a focus on user customization, productivity, and accessibility, this update lays the groundwork for a more personalized and efficient tablet experience. While it may not transform professional workflows or introduce extensive external monitor support, iPadOS 18 Beta 1 delivers a solid set of improvements that cater to the needs of everyday iPad users. As subsequent betas and the final release approach, we can expect further refinements and optimizations that will solidify the iPad’s position as a versatile and powerful device for both work and leisure.

Source & Image Credit: Nick Ackerman



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals