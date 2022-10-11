iPadOS 16 to land in last week of October

Apple released iOS 16 in September, but they have yet to release iPadOS 16 and now we have some details on when it will be released.

The first iPadOS 16 software update will come in the form of iPadOS 16.1 which is currently in beta, and now it looks like it will be released in the last week of September.

The news of the release of iOS 16 comes from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, who revealed on Twitter when the update will land.

iPadOS 16.1 is on track to be released the week of Oct. 24th — barring any new bugs or issues. Apple has historically held launches the week of its earnings calls in October. — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) October 10, 2022

Apple’s iPadOS 16 will bring a range of new features to the iPad, this will include the new Stage Manage feature which is one of the new multitasking features coming to the iPad. You will be able to multiple tasks at the same time, resize windows and easily switch between multiple apps and more.

There are also some other great new features coming to the iPad and updates for many of Apple’s own apps including Mail, Safari, Maps, FaceTime, and many more.

We are also expecting Apple to release iOS 16.1, and watchOS 9.1 at the same time, we could also possibly get the new macOS 13 Ventura update as well. As soon as we get some details on when these updates will land, we will let you know.

Source Mark Gurman



