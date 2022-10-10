More iOS 16.1 beta 4 features revealed (Video)

Last week Apple released iOS 16.1 beta 4 for the iPhone, they also released some new betas of iPadOS 16.1 and watchOS 9.1 at the same time.

We previously had a look at some of the new features that are coming to the iPhone with the release of the new beta of iOS 16.1. The video below from Zollotech gives us some details on some more new features that are coming to the iPhone with this release.

Some of the new features coming to the iPhone in this software update are the ability to completely remove the Apple Wallet app from your iPhone. Previously the app could only be removed from your Home Screen, it can now be removed from your device.

There is also the new Live Activities feature that with show you live data like sports scores in real-time for your favorite teams and also things like the status of your Uber and more. If you own one of the new iPhone 14 Pro or Pro Max handsets then this feature will also be integrated into the Dynamic Island on the iPhone.

We are expecting the iOS 16.1 software update to be released sometime this month, we should also get the iPadOS 16.1 updates, watchOS 9.1, and the new macOS 13 Ventura released this month as well. As soon as we get some more details on when the update will land, we will let you know. The new iOS 16.1 beta 4 is now available for developers to try out.

Source & Image Credit: Zollotech



