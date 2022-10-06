Apple releases iOS 16.1 beta 4

Apple has released iOS 16.1 beta 4 for the iPhone, the software comes a week after the previous beta, and they also released a new beta of iPadOS 16.1 for the iPad.

The new iOS 16.1 software update will bring a range of new features to the iPhone, some of these features were supposed to be released with the iOS 16 update. This update comes a week after the previous beta.

These will include the new Live Activities feature that can display live information on the Lock Screen, things like the status of your Uber, live sports scores, and more.

On the iPhone 14 Pro models, these live scores from the Live activities will be integrated into Apple’s Dynamic Island on the handsets.

You will finally be able to completely delete the Apple Wallet app from the iPhone when this software update is released, previously it could only be removed from the Home Screen. This update will also enable the battery percentage on more models of the iPhone like the iPhone 111 and 0thers.

Apple is expected to release the final version of iOS 16.1 sometime this month, along with iPadOS 16.1 for the iPad. The new iOS 16.1 beta 4 is now available for developers to download, you can find out more details on Apple’s website at the link below.

Source Apple



Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals