Rotating iPad stand and wireless charger $45

Sometimes positioning your iPhone or iPad on your desk to position the screen at the best viewable angle can sometimes be a little tricky. ONHOR a new 360° rotating iPad stand has been designed to solve this issue and even features an integrated wireless charger.

Providing flexible rotation and secure positioning thanks to its suction cup connector the iPad stand offers adjustable height and angles making sure you can position your screen exactly where you need it. Early bird bargains are now available for the inventive project from roughly $45 or £36 (depending on current exchange rates). If you own an iOS device you might also be interested in how to lock apps on iPhone and iPad devices.

“ONHOR has a 360 degree free rotation bottom with a universal wireless charging ultra strong magnetic suction head. It is equipped with a 2-section adjustable aluminum alloy connecting rods bracket, which makes it very convenient and flexible for you to use. This innovative design makes ONHOR more practical and very suitable for our daily needs.”

Rotating iPad stand

“The design of the 360 degree free rotation is to allow you to rotate the bracket in any direction, such as the angle of the suction head, the height and angle of the bracket can be adjusted freely, allowing users to always find a suitable posture to use electronic devices and better share content with friends. You only need to lightly rotate to flexibly rotate.”

Assuming that the ONHOR funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around July 2023. To learn more about the ONHOR rotating iPad stand project watch the promotional video below.

“You may wonder if your phone or tablet is heavy whether ONHOR suction head is enough to hold without worrying about falling? In order to solve this issue, we have long considered it is one of the main features of our design of this product. For convenience, we have built-in intelligent chips and device sensing heads that enable our suction cup to have an automatic adsorption function.”

For a complete list of all available backing options, stretch goals, extra media and full specifications for the rotating iPad stand, jump over to the official ONHOR crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals