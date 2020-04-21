iPad Pro gets new ‘Float’ Promo video

Apple has released a new promo video for their iPad Pro which shows of its new Magic Keyboard, we got to have a good look at the keyboard earlier today.

The iPad Pro comes with two screen sizes, one with an 11 inch display and the other with a 12.9 inch display.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The 12.9 inch model has a resolution of 2732 x 2048 pixels and the 11 inch model a resolution of 2388 x 1668 pixels. Both tablets are powered by an Apple A12Z Bionic mobile processor and come with 6GB of RAM, there is also up to 1TB of storage.

These new iPads feature a new camera setup with one 12 megapixel wide camera and one 10 megapixel ultra wide camera, there is also a LiDAR scanner. On the front of the tablets there is a 7 megapixel TrueDepth camera for Selfies.

Apple’s new iPad Pro range come with a four speaker audio setup and Apple’s Face ID, they also work with the 2nd generation Apple Pencil. The new Magic Keyboard cases for the iPad Pro cost $299 for the 11 inch model and $349 for the 12.9 inch model.

Source & Image Credit: Apple / YouTube

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals