iPad Pro Magic Keyboard case gets reviewed (Video)

We recently saw the new Magic Keyboard case for the iPad Pro and now we get to find out more details about the case in a review video from Marques Brownlee.

The new iPad Pro Magic Keyboard is expensive, it costs $299 for the 11 inch model and $349 for the 12.9 inch model, lets find out if it is worth it.

As we can see from the video the new Magic Keyboard case looks impressive, which it should considering how much it cost. It looks like the new iPad and case is not ready just yet to completely replace a laptop but this is something that Apple may be able to achieve some time in the future.

This setup with the new iPad Pro will actually cost you more than a MacBook Air, the MacBook Air retails for $999, the 11 inch iPad Pro and this keyboard case costs $1098 and the 12.9 inch setup will cost you $1,348.

Source & Image Credit: Marques Brownlee

