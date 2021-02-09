Seiko iPad keyboard case and trackpad from $44

Japanese design company Xingzhou magic based in Tokyo have designed a new iPad keyboard case complete with a trackpad providing an affordable versatile alternative to other iPad keyboard cases currently available in the market. The new keyboard case is based on the Japanese Seiko concept and features function keys, including the brightness controls, the volume controls, lock screen key and more. Together with a trackpad that supports multi-touch gestures (iPadOS 13.4 and above).

“Nowadays, for more and more people computer and iPad become integral parts of their lives. We always need computer to handle our study or work tasks,and iPad for both work and entertainment. Then, carrying both of them will become a problem, especially when we need to travel , because they are heavy! “

“So we often think that if only we could carry only one of them. But while iPad can handle most of the tasks that require a computer, the lack of a physical keyboard makes it a poor substitute for a computer. So, we designed and produced our product — XingZhou Keyboard Case with Trackpad, which contains a protective case of the iPad and a full-size keyboard with track-pad. In just three steps, an iPad will become a computer!”

