iOS 26 Shortcuts That Feel Illegal to Know

iOS 26 introduces an impressive suite of shortcuts aimed at enhancing productivity, creativity, and everyday convenience. These tools are designed to automate repetitive tasks, streamline workflows, and provide features that rival standalone apps. Whether you’re managing your schedule, organizing digital content, or revisiting cherished memories, these shortcuts can redefine how you interact with your iPhone. The video below from iReviews gives us more details.

Boost Your Productivity with Smart Automation

iOS 26 prioritizes productivity by offering shortcuts that simplify time management and task organization. These tools are tailored to help you stay on top of your responsibilities while saving time.

Calendar Shortcut: This feature integrates seamlessly with your calendar and alarm system, making sure you never miss an important event. It can automatically set reminders for meetings, flights, or deadlines based on your preferences. For example, if you have a 3 PM meeting, the shortcut can schedule an alarm 30 minutes in advance, giving you ample time to prepare.

Save for Later: Effortlessly organize your digital content with this shortcut. It allows you to save links, videos, and other materials directly to the Notes app via the share sheet. By centralizing saved items, you can easily revisit important information whenever needed, streamlining your workflow.

Creative Tools for Photos and Audio

For those with a creative flair, iOS 26 introduces shortcuts that enhance photo editing and audio management, making it easier to produce professional-quality content or manage your media.

Add Portrait Effect: Elevate your photography by applying customizable portrait effects to standard photos. Adjust the background blur to create visually stunning images, ideal for social media posts or personal keepsakes.

Convert Burst to GIF: Capture dynamic moments by converting burst photos into GIFs. This shortcut is perfect for creating engaging animations of memorable events, such as a child's laughter or a pet's playful antics.

Set Audio Output: Simplify audio management by switching output devices with a single tap. Whether you're connecting to a Mac, Bluetooth speaker, or other devices, this shortcut ensures seamless transitions. You can even create multiple shortcuts for different devices to save time and effort.

Relive Memories and Simplify Everyday Tasks

iOS 26 shortcuts also bring a sense of nostalgia and practicality to your daily routine, offering tools that make everyday tasks more efficient and enjoyable.

Time Machine: Revisit meaningful moments by viewing photos taken on the same day or week in previous years. This shortcut provides a simple yet powerful way to reconnect with your past and relive cherished memories.

Flashlight Timer: Prevent unnecessary battery drain with this practical shortcut. Set a timer for your flashlight to ensure it turns off automatically after a specified duration. This is particularly useful for reading, navigating in the dark, or any situation where temporary light is needed.

Monitor Device Health and Convert Text to Audio

Stay informed about your iPhone’s performance and explore innovative ways to consume content with these advanced shortcuts.

Battery Stats: Gain detailed insights into your device’s battery health with this shortcut. It provides analytics on your iPhone’s original and current battery capacity, helping you make informed decisions about usage or potential replacements.

Turn Text into Audio: Transform written content into audio files for a hands-free experience. Whether you're creating audio notes, listening to articles, or sharing information, this shortcut makes it easy to generate and play back audio content, enhancing accessibility and convenience.

Maximize the Potential of iOS 26 Shortcuts

The advanced shortcuts in iOS 26 are designed to make your iPhone a more powerful and personalized tool. From automating productivity tasks to enhancing creative projects and simplifying everyday activities, these features offer practical solutions for a wide range of needs. By incorporating these shortcuts into your daily routine, you can unlock the full potential of your device, making your life more efficient, organized, and enjoyable.

Source & Image Credit: iReviews



