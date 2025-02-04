23 iPhone Shortcuts That Will Blow Your Mind

Apple’s iPhone Shortcuts app is a powerful tool that enables you to automate tasks, enhance productivity, and customize your iPhone experience. Whether you’re organizing media, streamlining daily routines, or integrating third-party apps, these awesome shortcuts can transform how you interact with your device. By using these features, you can save time, reduce effort, and make your iPhone work smarter for you. The video below from Stephen Robles gives us a look at a range of awesome shortcuts.

Media and Entertainment

Accessing and managing media should be effortless, and these shortcuts are designed to simplify the process:

Search for movies and TV shows and save streaming links directly to Apple Notes or Reminders, making sure quick access to your favorite content.

Transcribe podcast episodes automatically and save summaries in Apple Notes, making it easier to revisit key insights or share them with others.

Save YouTube video titles and links to Apple Notes, creating a personalized library of content to watch later at your convenience.

These shortcuts allow you to spend less time searching and more time enjoying the media you love.

Daily Automation

Streamline your daily routines and stay organized with these practical automation shortcuts:

Set commute and travel time announcements via your HomePod to stay informed while preparing for your day.

Automatically start voice memo recordings at specific times, ideal for capturing ideas, meetings, or reminders on the go.

Create alarms in 15-minute increments leading up to an event, helping you stay punctual and prepared.

Change your wallpaper daily based on the season, adding a fresh and personalized touch to your device.

These tools help you maintain structure, stay on schedule, and simplify your daily activities.

Device Customization

Personalize your iPhone to suit your preferences and enhance usability with these shortcuts:

Adjust Apple Pencil functionality based on the app you’re using, optimizing workflows for tasks like drawing or note-taking.

Toggle connectivity settings such as Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Cellular from a single menu, saving time and effort.

Automate brightness adjustments based on the time of day or your location, making sure optimal screen visibility in any environment.

Enable focus modes automatically based on time or location, minimizing distractions when you need to concentrate.

These features allow you to tailor your device to your needs, making it more intuitive and efficient.

Productivity Tools

Boost your productivity and stay organized with these practical shortcuts:

Add new contacts by snapping a picture of a business card, eliminating the need for manual entry and saving time.

Create notes with daily tasks, events, and journaling prompts to stay on top of your schedule and maintain focus.

Set automated reminders and notifications for recurring tasks, making sure that nothing important is overlooked.

Extract and simplify recipes from websites into Apple Notes, making meal preparation more efficient and organized.

These tools are designed to help you manage your responsibilities and streamline everyday tasks effectively.

Third-Party App Integration

Enhance the functionality of your favorite apps with seamless integration through these shortcuts:

Automate actions in apps like Lightroom, Todoist, and Fantastical to save time on repetitive tasks and improve workflows.

Organize Lightroom edits by saving them to specific photo albums automatically, keeping your projects well-structured.

Adjust device settings such as brightness or dark mode when opening or closing specific apps, making sure a tailored experience.

These shortcuts expand the capabilities of third-party apps, making them even more efficient and user-friendly.

Advanced Automations

Take your automation skills to the next level with these advanced features:

Automatically forward emails based on specific keywords, making sure important messages reach the right people without delay.

Use AI tools to describe images or extract data from photos, adding intelligence and efficiency to your workflows.

Send WhatsApp messages with predefined content or location details, allowing quick updates and communication.

Disable VPN automatically when opening apps like Amazon to ensure seamless connectivity where needed.

These advanced shortcuts showcase the potential of automation to handle complex tasks with ease.

Source & Image Credit: Stephen Robles



