10 Amazing iPhone Shortcuts to Manage Photos

Managing photos on your iPhone can be a daunting task, especially if you have a large library and now we have a range of awesome iPhone shortcuts that can help you manage your photos. The video below from Stephen Robles shows us 10 amazing shortcuts that will help you take control of your iPhone’s photo library:

1. Daily Photo Album Creation

This shortcut automatically creates a new album with the current date and moves all photos taken today into it, excluding screenshots. By using this shortcut, you can ensure that your daily memories are organized without any manual effort. You’ll never have to worry about sorting through a cluttered photo library again.

2. Shared Album Management

With this shortcut, you can easily select specific photos from today and add them to a shared album. This feature is perfect for sharing your daily highlights with friends and family. Whether it’s a special event or just a beautiful moment captured on camera, you can quickly share it with your loved ones.

3. Screenshot Cleaner

Screenshots can quickly clutter up your photo library, making it difficult to find the photos that matter most. With the Screenshot Cleaner shortcut, you can easily identify and delete screenshots taken today. This shortcut helps you keep your photo library free from unnecessary clutter, ensuring that only meaningful photos are stored.

4. Book Page Text Extraction

If you often take photos of book pages, this shortcut is perfect for you. It uses OCR (Optical Character Recognition) to extract key points from the photos and appends the extracted text to a note. This feature makes it easy to digitize and organize your reading material, so you can access it whenever you need it.

5. Photo Summarization

Sometimes, you may take a photo or screenshot that contains important information, but you don’t have time to read through it all. With the Photo Summarization shortcut, you can quickly summarize the text from any photo or screenshot using OCR. This feature helps you capture and condense important information from images, saving you time and effort.

6. Screen Recording Cleaner

Screen recordings can take up a lot of storage space on your iPhone, especially if you create them frequently. The Screen Recording Cleaner shortcut helps you manage your storage by identifying and deleting screen recordings from a specified time period. This shortcut is perfect for those who create a lot of screen recordings but don’t need to keep them all.

7. Live Wallpaper Automation

If you love using live photos as your wallpaper, this shortcut is for you. It automatically sets a random favorite live photo as your wallpaper daily, keeping your home screen fresh and personalized with minimal effort. You’ll never get bored of your wallpaper again!

8. Long Video Cleaner

Videos can take up a lot of storage space on your iPhone, especially if they’re long. The Long Video Cleaner shortcut identifies and deletes videos longer than 20 minutes, helping you manage your storage by removing lengthy videos that may not be needed. This shortcut is perfect for those who record a lot of videos but don’t need to keep them all.

9. Inbox Album Automation

If you take a lot of photos throughout the day, it can be difficult to keep them all organized. With the Inbox Album Automation shortcut, you can automatically add daily photos to an “Inbox” album. From there, you can manually sort or delete photos as needed, ensuring that your photo library remains organized and clutter-free.

10. Social Media Post Creation

Creating engaging social media posts can be time-consuming, especially if you want to use high-quality images. The Social Media Post Creation shortcut simplifies the process by allowing you to create posts with movie posters using iTunes Store artwork and overlay actions. This shortcut is perfect for movie buffs who want to share their favorite films on social media.

Summary

By leveraging these ten amazing shortcuts, you can take control of your iPhone’s photo library and keep it organized with minimal effort. Whether you’re a professional photographer or just someone who loves taking photos, these shortcuts will help you manage your photos more efficiently and effectively. So why not give them a try and see how they can transform your photo management process?

In summary, here are the key benefits of using these shortcuts:

Automatically organize your daily photos into albums

Easily share your favorite photos with friends and family

Keep your photo library free from clutter and unnecessary files

Extract and summarize text from photos and screenshots

Manage your storage by removing large, unnecessary files

Keep your home screen fresh and personalized with live wallpapers

Simplify the process of creating engaging social media posts

With these shortcuts, you’ll be able to spend less time managing your photos and more time enjoying them. So go ahead and give them a try – your photo library will thank you!

Source & Image Credit: Stephen Robles



