13 Awesome iPhone Shortcuts in iOS 18

We have an awesome video from Stephen Robles which shows us a range of iPhone shortcuts for iOS 18. These shortcuts span a wide range of functionalities, from obtaining transit directions and discovering nearby cafes to automating birthday messages and intelligently adjusting noise cancellation settings based on location. Let’s dive into each shortcut and explore their capabilities in detail.
Transit Directions Shortcut
The Transit Directions Shortcut transforms the way you navigate public transportation. By seamlessly integrating with Apple Maps, this shortcut allows you to search for locations and obtain real-time transit directions effortlessly. Whether you’re commuting to work or exploring a new city, the Transit Directions Shortcut ensures you reach your destination efficiently and on time.
- Quickly search for locations and get accurate transit directions
- Real-time updates on transit schedules and delays
- Seamless integration with Apple Maps for a smooth navigation experience
Nearby Cafes Shortcut
Discover new coffee spots and satisfy your caffeine cravings with the Nearby Cafes Shortcut. This intelligent feature uses your current location to suggest the closest cafes in your vicinity. With just a few taps, you can access walking directions to your chosen cafe, making it easier than ever to explore local gems and support small businesses.
- Find nearby cafes based on your current location
- Get walking directions to your selected cafe
- Discover new coffee spots and support local businesses
Vocal Shortcuts
Experience the convenience of hands-free interaction with Vocal Shortcuts. This innovative feature allows you to customize phrases to run shortcuts without the need for activation words. Simply speak your personalized command, and your iPhone will execute the desired action seamlessly. Vocal Shortcuts empower you to perform tasks effortlessly, whether you’re driving, cooking, or engaged in any activity that requires your hands.
- Customize phrases to run shortcuts hands-free
- Eliminate the need for activation words
- Perform tasks conveniently, even when your hands are occupied
Olympic Schedule Shortcut
Stay up to date with the latest Olympic events using the Olympic Schedule Shortcut. By seamlessly integrating with the Apple News app, this shortcut provides you with real-time schedules and updates for all your favorite Olympic competitions. Never miss a crucial moment or a record-breaking performance with this handy shortcut at your fingertips.
- Access up-to-date Olympic schedules directly from your iPhone
- Integration with Apple News app for comprehensive coverage
- Stay informed about the latest Olympic events and results
Sunset Music Automation
Immerse yourself in a soothing ambiance with Sunset Music Automation. This delightful shortcut plays a song and curates a playlist of similar genre songs at sunset, creating a relaxing and enchanting atmosphere. Whether you’re unwinding after a long day or setting the mood for a romantic evening, Sunset Music Automation improves your listening experience effortlessly.
- Automatically plays a song and curates a playlist at sunset
- Creates a relaxing ambiance with genre-specific music
- Enhances your evening routine with soothing tunes
Focus Mode Automation
Maintain productivity and minimize distractions with Focus Mode Automation. This intelligent shortcut allows you to kick back to the home screen when opening specific apps while in a focus mode. By automatically redirecting you to the home screen, Focus Mode Automation helps you stay on track and avoid unnecessary diversions, ensuring you remain focused on your tasks at hand.
- Automatically returns to the home screen when opening distracting apps in focus mode
- Helps maintain productivity by minimizing diversions
- Customizable to suit your specific focus mode preferences
Daily Rain Notification
Stay prepared for any weather changes with the Daily Rain Notification shortcut. By integrating with reliable weather services, this shortcut provides you with a notification containing the next day’s rain chances. Whether you’re planning outdoor activities or simply want to be informed about potential showers, the Daily Rain Notification ensures you’re always one step ahead of the weather.
- Receive notifications with the next day’s rain chances
- Integration with weather services for accurate forecasts
- Stay prepared for any weather changes in your area
Noise Cancellation Adjustment
Experience optimal audio settings wherever you go with Noise Cancellation Adjustment. This intelligent shortcut allows you to adjust your AirPods noise control mode based on your location and Wi-Fi connection. Whether you’re at home, in the office, or on the move, Noise Cancellation Adjustment ensures you have the perfect audio experience tailored to your surroundings.
- Automatically adjusts AirPods noise control mode based on location and Wi-Fi
- Optimizes audio settings for different environments
- Enhances your listening experience, whether at home, work, or on the go
Door Open Notification
Enhance your home security with the Door Open Notification shortcut. This innovative feature sends notifications to your iPhone when a door opens during specific times, keeping you informed about any unexpected entries. Whether you’re at home or away, the Door Open Notification provides an extra layer of security and peace of mind.
- Receive notifications when a door opens during specified times
- Enhances home security by alerting you to unexpected entries
- Keeps you informed about activity in your home, even when you’re away
Snooze Alarm Time Announcement
Never lose track of time, even when you hit the snooze button, with the Snooze Alarm Time Announcement. This handy shortcut speaks the current time whenever you snooze your alarm, ensuring you stay aware of the passing minutes. Whether you need a few extra moments of rest or want to manage your morning routine effectively, the Snooze Alarm Time Announcement keeps you informed and on schedule.
- Announces the current time when an alarm is snoozed
- Helps you stay aware of the time, even when catching a few extra minutes of sleep
- Assists in managing your morning routine effectively
Automated Birthday Texts
Never forget to wish someone a happy birthday again with Automated Birthday Texts. This thoughtful shortcut sends birthday messages automatically based on calendar events, adding a personal touch to your interactions. Whether it’s a close friend, family member, or colleague, Automated Birthday Texts ensure you always remember to celebrate their special day.
- Automatically sends birthday messages based on calendar events
- Ensures you never miss wishing someone a happy birthday
- Adds a personal touch to your interactions and strengthens relationships
Check-in Automation
Keep your loved ones informed about your whereabouts with Check-in Automation. This practical shortcut sends a check-in text message when you leave a specific location, enhancing safety and communication. Whether you’re heading home from work or embarking on a trip, Check-in Automation provides peace of mind to those who care about you.
- Automatically sends a check-in text when leaving a designated location
- Keeps loved ones informed about your whereabouts
- Enhances safety and communication, especially when traveling or commuting
General Preview of iOS 18 Shortcuts
iOS 18 introduces a wealth of new features and improvements in the Shortcuts app, empowering users to automate and streamline their daily tasks like never before. From enhanced customization options to seamless integration with various apps and services, iOS 18 takes shortcuts to new heights. These enhancements aim to boost productivity, simplify complex workflows, and provide a more personalized and intuitive user experience.
In summary, iOS 18’s new shortcuts offer a diverse range of functionalities designed to simplify and automate various aspects of daily life. From obtaining transit directions and discovering nearby cafes to automating birthday messages and intelligently adjusting noise cancellation settings, these shortcuts elevate the overall iPhone experience. By leveraging the power of automation and intelligent features, iOS 18 empowers users to save time, increase efficiency, and enjoy a more seamless and personalized interaction with their devices. Embrace the convenience and capabilities of these awesome iPhone shortcuts and unlock new possibilities in your daily routine.
Source & Image Credit: Stephen Robles
