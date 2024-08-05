13 Awesome iPhone Shortcuts in iOS 18

We have an awesome video from Stephen Robles which shows us a range of iPhone shortcuts for iOS 18. These shortcuts span a wide range of functionalities, from obtaining transit directions and discovering nearby cafes to automating birthday messages and intelligently adjusting noise cancellation settings based on location. Let’s dive into each shortcut and explore their capabilities in detail.

Transit Directions Shortcut

The Transit Directions Shortcut transforms the way you navigate public transportation. By seamlessly integrating with Apple Maps, this shortcut allows you to search for locations and obtain real-time transit directions effortlessly. Whether you’re commuting to work or exploring a new city, the Transit Directions Shortcut ensures you reach your destination efficiently and on time.

Quickly search for locations and get accurate transit directions

Real-time updates on transit schedules and delays

Seamless integration with Apple Maps for a smooth navigation experience

Nearby Cafes Shortcut

Discover new coffee spots and satisfy your caffeine cravings with the Nearby Cafes Shortcut. This intelligent feature uses your current location to suggest the closest cafes in your vicinity. With just a few taps, you can access walking directions to your chosen cafe, making it easier than ever to explore local gems and support small businesses.

Find nearby cafes based on your current location

Get walking directions to your selected cafe

Discover new coffee spots and support local businesses

Vocal Shortcuts

Experience the convenience of hands-free interaction with Vocal Shortcuts. This innovative feature allows you to customize phrases to run shortcuts without the need for activation words. Simply speak your personalized command, and your iPhone will execute the desired action seamlessly. Vocal Shortcuts empower you to perform tasks effortlessly, whether you’re driving, cooking, or engaged in any activity that requires your hands.

Customize phrases to run shortcuts hands-free

Eliminate the need for activation words

Perform tasks conveniently, even when your hands are occupied

Olympic Schedule Shortcut

Stay up to date with the latest Olympic events using the Olympic Schedule Shortcut. By seamlessly integrating with the Apple News app, this shortcut provides you with real-time schedules and updates for all your favorite Olympic competitions. Never miss a crucial moment or a record-breaking performance with this handy shortcut at your fingertips.

Access up-to-date Olympic schedules directly from your iPhone

Integration with Apple News app for comprehensive coverage

Stay informed about the latest Olympic events and results

Sunset Music Automation

Immerse yourself in a soothing ambiance with Sunset Music Automation. This delightful shortcut plays a song and curates a playlist of similar genre songs at sunset, creating a relaxing and enchanting atmosphere. Whether you’re unwinding after a long day or setting the mood for a romantic evening, Sunset Music Automation improves your listening experience effortlessly.

Automatically plays a song and curates a playlist at sunset

Creates a relaxing ambiance with genre-specific music

Enhances your evening routine with soothing tunes

Focus Mode Automation

Maintain productivity and minimize distractions with Focus Mode Automation. This intelligent shortcut allows you to kick back to the home screen when opening specific apps while in a focus mode. By automatically redirecting you to the home screen, Focus Mode Automation helps you stay on track and avoid unnecessary diversions, ensuring you remain focused on your tasks at hand.

Automatically returns to the home screen when opening distracting apps in focus mode

Helps maintain productivity by minimizing diversions

Customizable to suit your specific focus mode preferences

Daily Rain Notification

Stay prepared for any weather changes with the Daily Rain Notification shortcut. By integrating with reliable weather services, this shortcut provides you with a notification containing the next day’s rain chances. Whether you’re planning outdoor activities or simply want to be informed about potential showers, the Daily Rain Notification ensures you’re always one step ahead of the weather.

Receive notifications with the next day’s rain chances

Integration with weather services for accurate forecasts

Stay prepared for any weather changes in your area

Noise Cancellation Adjustment

Experience optimal audio settings wherever you go with Noise Cancellation Adjustment. This intelligent shortcut allows you to adjust your AirPods noise control mode based on your location and Wi-Fi connection. Whether you’re at home, in the office, or on the move, Noise Cancellation Adjustment ensures you have the perfect audio experience tailored to your surroundings.

Automatically adjusts AirPods noise control mode based on location and Wi-Fi

Optimizes audio settings for different environments

Enhances your listening experience, whether at home, work, or on the go

Door Open Notification

Enhance your home security with the Door Open Notification shortcut. This innovative feature sends notifications to your iPhone when a door opens during specific times, keeping you informed about any unexpected entries. Whether you’re at home or away, the Door Open Notification provides an extra layer of security and peace of mind.

Receive notifications when a door opens during specified times

Enhances home security by alerting you to unexpected entries

Keeps you informed about activity in your home, even when you’re away

Snooze Alarm Time Announcement

Never lose track of time, even when you hit the snooze button, with the Snooze Alarm Time Announcement. This handy shortcut speaks the current time whenever you snooze your alarm, ensuring you stay aware of the passing minutes. Whether you need a few extra moments of rest or want to manage your morning routine effectively, the Snooze Alarm Time Announcement keeps you informed and on schedule.

Announces the current time when an alarm is snoozed

Helps you stay aware of the time, even when catching a few extra minutes of sleep

Assists in managing your morning routine effectively

Automated Birthday Texts

Never forget to wish someone a happy birthday again with Automated Birthday Texts. This thoughtful shortcut sends birthday messages automatically based on calendar events, adding a personal touch to your interactions. Whether it’s a close friend, family member, or colleague, Automated Birthday Texts ensure you always remember to celebrate their special day.

Automatically sends birthday messages based on calendar events

Ensures you never miss wishing someone a happy birthday

Adds a personal touch to your interactions and strengthens relationships

Check-in Automation

Keep your loved ones informed about your whereabouts with Check-in Automation. This practical shortcut sends a check-in text message when you leave a specific location, enhancing safety and communication. Whether you’re heading home from work or embarking on a trip, Check-in Automation provides peace of mind to those who care about you.

Automatically sends a check-in text when leaving a designated location

Keeps loved ones informed about your whereabouts

Enhances safety and communication, especially when traveling or commuting

General Preview of iOS 18 Shortcuts

iOS 18 introduces a wealth of new features and improvements in the Shortcuts app, empowering users to automate and streamline their daily tasks like never before. From enhanced customization options to seamless integration with various apps and services, iOS 18 takes shortcuts to new heights. These enhancements aim to boost productivity, simplify complex workflows, and provide a more personalized and intuitive user experience.

In summary, iOS 18’s new shortcuts offer a diverse range of functionalities designed to simplify and automate various aspects of daily life. From obtaining transit directions and discovering nearby cafes to automating birthday messages and intelligently adjusting noise cancellation settings, these shortcuts elevate the overall iPhone experience. By leveraging the power of automation and intelligent features, iOS 18 empowers users to save time, increase efficiency, and enjoy a more seamless and personalized interaction with their devices. Embrace the convenience and capabilities of these awesome iPhone shortcuts and unlock new possibilities in your daily routine.

