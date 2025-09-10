Get Ready for iOS 26: Release Candidate is Here

Apple has officially introduced the iOS 26 Release Candidate (RC), signaling the final stage before the public release scheduled for September 15, 2023. This update provides a comprehensive preview of the latest features, performance upgrades, and bug fixes, offering valuable insights into what users can expect. Whether you are a developer, beta tester, or simply an Apple enthusiast, this detailed overview will help you understand the key aspects of iOS 26 RC and its potential impact on your Apple device experience. The video below from Zollotech gives us more details on the new RC.

Top Features and Enhancements

The iOS 26 RC brings a variety of updates aimed at improving functionality, aesthetics, and overall user experience across Apple devices. Below are the most notable features and enhancements:

Animated Setup Screen: The setup process now includes an engaging animated walkthrough, making it easier to configure your device step by step.

The setup process now includes an engaging animated walkthrough, making it easier to configure your device step by step. New Wallpapers: A selection of fresh wallpapers has been introduced for iPadOS, with additional options for iPhone users expected in the upcoming iOS 26.1 update.

A selection of fresh wallpapers has been introduced for iPadOS, with additional options for iPhone users expected in the upcoming iOS 26.1 update. Health Monitoring: Enhanced Apple Watch integration now includes a detailed sleep score graph and hypertension notifications, compatible with Series 9, Ultra 2, and earlier models.

Enhanced Apple Watch integration now includes a detailed sleep score graph and hypertension notifications, compatible with Series 9, Ultra 2, and earlier models. NFC Case Recognition: iPhones can now detect official Apple cases using NFC technology, automatically adjusting icon colors to match the case for a seamless aesthetic.

iPhones can now detect official Apple cases using NFC technology, automatically adjusting icon colors to match the case for a seamless aesthetic. Apple Music Enhancements: Subtle transparency effects have been added to the Apple Music app, enhancing the visual experience while navigating your music library.

Subtle transparency effects have been added to the Apple Music app, enhancing the visual experience while navigating your music library. New Watch Faces: Exclusive watch face designs are now available for Series 11, Ultra 3, and SE3 models, offering more personalization options for Apple Watch users.

Exclusive watch face designs are now available for Series 11, Ultra 3, and SE3 models, offering more personalization options for Apple Watch users. Live Translation: AirPods Pro 3, along with older models like AirPods 4 and AirPods 2, will soon support live translation through an upcoming firmware update.

AirPods Pro 3, along with older models like AirPods 4 and AirPods 2, will soon support live translation through an upcoming firmware update. Fitness App Updates: The Fitness app now highlights features such as iPhone workouts and Fitness+ plans with updated splash screens for easier navigation.

Bug Fixes and Performance Improvements

Apple has made significant strides in addressing known issues with iOS 26 RC, resolving 53 bugs that previously affected functionality. Key fixes include:

Camera mode picker glitches that disrupted user experience.

Apple CarPlay malfunctions that caused connectivity issues.

Despite these improvements, 37 known issues remain, including minor visual inconsistencies such as Wi-Fi toggle animation delays and occasional icon rendering errors. Performance has seen noticeable enhancements, though users may experience temporary heat-related slowdowns immediately after installation. Battery life remains consistent with typical beta versions, with further optimizations anticipated in the final release.

Hardware and Additional Updates

In addition to the software updates, Apple has announced several hardware advancements and complementary features that align with the iOS 26 RC release:

Audio Devices: Support has been added for Power Beats Fit headphones, expanding compatibility for audio enthusiasts.

Support has been added for Power Beats Fit headphones, expanding compatibility for audio enthusiasts. Camera Technology: The new Final Cut Camera now supports ProRes RAW, catering to professional video editing needs and enhancing creative workflows.

The new Final Cut Camera now supports ProRes RAW, catering to professional video editing needs and enhancing creative workflows. Display Technology: The iPhone 17 series has been unveiled, featuring ProMotion displays for smoother visuals and introducing new color options, including orange, blue, and silver.

These updates reflect Apple’s commitment to integrating innovative hardware with its software ecosystem, making sure a cohesive and enhanced user experience.

Important Dates to Remember

As Apple prepares for the public release of iOS 26 and its accompanying hardware, here are the key dates to keep in mind:

iOS 26 Public Release: Scheduled for September 15, 2023, bringing the latest features and improvements to all compatible devices.

Scheduled for September 15, 2023, bringing the latest features and improvements to all compatible devices. iPhone 17 Pre-Orders: Begin on September 12, 2023, with availability starting on September 19, 2023.

These dates mark significant milestones for Apple users eager to explore the next generation of software and hardware innovations.

What This Means for You

The iOS 26 RC represents a pivotal step toward delivering a refined and feature-rich public release. With updates spanning health monitoring, user interface enhancements, and expanded device compatibility, this version is designed to elevate your daily interactions within Apple’s ecosystem. Whether you are excited about the new wallpapers, live translation capabilities, or improved integration with Apple Watch and AirPods, iOS 26 promises a smoother, more intuitive experience. Prepare your devices for the official rollout and explore the latest advancements that Apple has to offer.

Source & Image Credit: zollotech



