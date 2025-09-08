iOS 26 is Coming: The 10 Steps You Must Take to Prepare

The release of iOS 26 is just around the corner, promising exciting features and a refreshed interface. To ensure a seamless transition, it’s essential to prepare your iPhone ahead of time. The video below from Proper Honest Tech provides a comprehensive overview of ten critical steps to protect your data, optimize your device, and avoid potential issues during the update process.

1. Confirm Your iPhone’s Compatibility

Before diving into the update, verify whether your iPhone supports iOS 26. Apple generally provides updates for devices released within the past five years. If you own an iPhone 11 or newer, your device is likely eligible. For older models, check Apple’s official compatibility list. Unsupported devices won’t receive the update, so if your iPhone is outdated, consider whether upgrading to a newer model is necessary to access the latest features and security updates.

2. Backup Your Data

Protecting your data is a crucial step before any major update. Although data loss during updates is uncommon, creating a backup ensures your photos, contacts, and files remain safe. Use iCloud for a cloud-based backup or connect your iPhone to a Mac or PC for a local backup. A backup provides peace of mind and allows you to restore your device if the update process encounters any issues.

3. Free Up Storage Space

iOS updates require a significant amount of free storage to install successfully. To avoid errors, review your device’s storage and remove unnecessary files. Here are some effective ways to free up space:

Uninstall apps you no longer use.

Clear browser caches and temporary files.

Enable iCloud Photos to optimize photo and video storage.

Transfer large files, such as videos, to an external drive or cloud storage.

By making sure adequate storage, you can avoid interruptions during the update process.

4. Update Your Apps

Outdated apps may not function correctly with iOS 26. Visit the App Store and update all installed apps to their latest versions. Developers frequently release updates to ensure compatibility with new iOS versions. Keeping your apps up to date minimizes the risk of crashes or performance issues after the update.

5. Verify Your Passwords

Your Apple ID plays a central role in the update process. Confirm that you know your Apple ID password and that it’s current. Additionally, review and update any saved passwords in your iPhone’s Passwords settings. This step ensures you won’t encounter login problems after the update, especially for apps and services that require reauthentication.

6. Restart Your iPhone

Restarting your device is a simple yet effective way to prepare for the update. It clears temporary files, refreshes system memory, and ensures your iPhone is running optimally. This step can help prevent minor glitches that might interfere with the installation process.

7. Connect to a Reliable Wi-Fi Network

Downloading iOS 26 requires a stable and secure internet connection. Use a reliable Wi-Fi network to avoid interruptions during the download. Public Wi-Fi networks should be avoided, as they are often slower and may pose security risks. A strong and secure connection ensures the update proceeds smoothly.

8. Charge Your iPhone

Ensure your iPhone is fully charged or connected to a power source during the update. Apple typically requires at least 50% battery life for updates, but keeping your device plugged in is the safest option. A low battery during installation could interrupt the process, potentially causing errors or requiring you to start over.

9. Understand Post-Update Indexing

After installing iOS 26, your iPhone will undergo a process called system indexing. This step optimizes your device for the new software but may temporarily affect battery performance. Indexing usually completes within a few hours to a day. During this time, monitor your device’s battery usage and allow the process to finish without interference.

10. Transition from Beta Software

If you’ve been using the iOS 26 beta, it’s time to switch to the official release for a more stable experience. Beta versions often contain bugs that are resolved in the final release. To transition, remove the beta profile from your device by navigating to Settings > General > VPN & Device Management. Once removed, install the official update to enjoy the polished version of iOS 26.

Bonus Tip: Delay the Update If Necessary

While it’s tempting to install iOS 26 immediately, waiting a few days can be advantageous. Early adopters often encounter unforeseen bugs or performance issues. By delaying the update, you can benefit from any quick fixes or patches Apple releases shortly after the initial rollout. This approach ensures a smoother experience with fewer potential complications.

Final Thoughts

Preparing your iPhone for iOS 26 is a straightforward yet essential process. By confirming compatibility, backing up your data, optimizing storage, and following these steps, you can ensure a hassle-free update experience. Taking the time to prepare your device not only safeguards your data but also allows you to fully enjoy the new features and improvements iOS 26 has to offer.

