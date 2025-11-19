iOS 26.2 Beta 3 Drops: AirDrop Codes are Here, Plus Code for Siri’s Replacement

Apple has released iOS 26.2 Beta 3, offering a blend of new features, performance enhancements, and bug fixes. This update is part of Apple’s ongoing beta program, which also includes updates for iPadOS, macOS, tvOS, HomePod OS, and watchOS. With a build number of 23C5044B, the beta aims to refine the user experience and prepare for the final public release. Below is a detailed breakdown of the key updates and improvements introduced in this version in a new video from Zollotech.

Key Features and Updates

iOS 26.2 Beta 3 introduces several noteworthy enhancements across system functionality, applications, and user experience. These updates aim to improve usability while addressing user feedback from previous versions.

A new “Manage Known AirDrop Contacts” option in Settings hints at future functionality for sharing one-time codes. While incomplete in this beta, it signals Apple’s focus on improving AirDrop’s usability and security. Liquid Glass Animations: System animations have been refined, offering smoother transitions and enhanced effects in apps like Measure. This improvement contributes to a more fluid and visually appealing interface.

System animations have been refined, offering smoother transitions and enhanced effects in apps like Measure. This improvement contributes to a more fluid and visually appealing interface. RCS Messaging: Support for Rich Communication Services (RCS) has been added to Messages, allowing encrypted messaging. However, full functionality depends on carrier adoption, which may vary by region.

Region-Specific Features

Apple continues to tailor its updates to meet the unique needs and preferences of users in different regions. iOS 26.2 Beta 3 introduces several region-specific features that highlight this approach.

App-Specific Updates

Several apps have received targeted updates to enhance their functionality and user experience. These changes, while minor, contribute to a more polished and versatile ecosystem.

Bug Fixes and Known Issues

This beta addresses several bugs while acknowledging some ongoing issues. Apple’s focus on resolving user-reported problems is evident in the following updates.

Performance and Battery Improvements

Apple has made significant strides in optimizing system performance and battery life with iOS 26.2 Beta 3. These improvements enhance the overall user experience and device reliability.

Storage and Benchmark Scores

The update introduces slight changes to system storage requirements and demonstrates strong performance in benchmark tests, reflecting Apple’s commitment to maintaining high standards.

Release Timeline

Apple is expected to release iOS 26.2 Beta 4 by late November or early December, with the final public release anticipated before December 19. This timeline aligns with Apple’s need to comply with Japanese regulations. Additionally, iOS 26.3 Beta 1 is likely to follow before the end of the year, continuing Apple’s cycle of iterative updates.

Source & Image Credit: zollotech



