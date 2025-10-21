The Big Fix: Custom Liquid Glass in iOS 26.1 Beta 4 Explained

Apple has officially launched iOS 26.1 Beta 4, introducing a suite of features aimed at enhancing both customization and functionality for its mobile operating system. This update, currently available to developers, is expected to roll out to public beta testers within the next 24-48 hours. The release candidate (RC) is anticipated around October 26, with the final version likely arriving in early November. These updates reflect Apple’s ongoing commitment to refining its ecosystem and addressing user needs through iterative improvements. The video below From iDeviceHelp gives us more details on the new iOS 26.1 beta 4 release.

Liquid Glass Customization: Redefining Display Personalization

One of the standout features of iOS 26.1 Beta 4 is the introduction of Liquid Glass customization, a tool that improves display personalization to a new level. Accessible through the “Display & Brightness” settings, this feature offers two distinct modes designed to enhance the visual experience:

Clear Mode: Optimizes transparency, delivering a sharper and more vivid interface that highlights details across the display.

Optimizes transparency, delivering a sharper and more vivid interface that highlights details across the display. Tinted Mode: Applies a subtle hue to the screen, creating a softer and more muted aesthetic for users seeking a gentler visual experience.

Both modes are fully compatible with light and dark themes, making sure flexibility for users to tailor their device’s appearance to their preferences. These adjustments extend beyond the home screen, influencing menus, notifications, and overall display contrast. By introducing Liquid Glass customization, Apple underscores its focus on delivering a more personalized and immersive user experience.

Lock Screen Camera Swipe Toggle: Solving a Common Concern

Responding to a frequent user concern, iOS 26.1 Beta 4 introduces a toggle to disable the swipe-to-open camera feature on the lock screen. This new option, located in the settings menu, prevents accidental camera activations while preserving the lock screen’s core functionality. This change is particularly beneficial for users who have expressed frustration with unintended camera launches during routine device handling. By addressing this issue, Apple demonstrates its attentiveness to user feedback and its dedication to improving practical usability.

Cross-Platform Updates: Strengthening the Apple Ecosystem

In addition to iOS, Apple has released Beta 4 updates for iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, tvOS, and visionOS, further reinforcing the seamless integration of its ecosystem. These updates are designed to ensure that Apple devices work together effortlessly, offering a unified experience across platforms. Key improvements include:

iPadOS: Enhanced multitasking capabilities, including improved split-screen functionality and refined display settings for better productivity.

Enhanced multitasking capabilities, including improved split-screen functionality and refined display settings for better productivity. macOS: Expanded customization options and deeper integration with iOS, allowing smoother transitions between devices.

Expanded customization options and deeper integration with iOS, allowing smoother transitions between devices. watchOS: Upgraded health tracking features and additional watch face personalization options to suit individual preferences.

Upgraded health tracking features and additional watch face personalization options to suit individual preferences. tvOS: Streamlined interface navigation and improved streaming performance for a more enjoyable viewing experience.

Streamlined interface navigation and improved streaming performance for a more enjoyable viewing experience. visionOS: Early-stage enhancements for Apple’s mixed-reality platform, laying the groundwork for future innovations in augmented and virtual reality.

These updates highlight Apple’s dedication to creating a cohesive and interconnected ecosystem, making sure that users can transition seamlessly between devices while enjoying consistent performance and functionality.

Release Timeline: What to Expect

The release candidate for iOS 26.1 is expected to become available around October 26, with the official rollout likely occurring in early November. Public beta testers play a critical role in this process, providing valuable feedback that helps Apple fine-tune the software. If you are part of the public beta program, your input directly contributes to shaping the final product, making sure it meets the diverse needs of Apple’s global user base. This collaborative approach reflects Apple’s commitment to delivering a polished and user-centric operating system.

Advancing Customization and Usability

iOS 26.1 Beta 4 represents a significant step forward in Apple’s ongoing efforts to enhance its mobile operating system. With features like Liquid Glass customization and the lock screen camera swipe toggle, Apple is addressing user demands for greater personalization and practical usability. The cross-platform updates further strengthen the Apple ecosystem, delivering a seamless and interconnected experience across devices. As the official release approaches, these updates underscore Apple’s dedication to innovation, refinement, and user satisfaction.

Source & Image Credit: iDeviceHelp



