iOS 18: The Ringtone Trick You’ve Been Waiting For

With the release of iOS 18, Apple has introduced a wealth of new features and customization options for iPhone users. While you can now personalize your home screen, app icons, and control center to your heart’s content, setting any song as your ringtone still remains a challenge. However, with the help of the Ringtones Maker app and GarageBand, you can easily overcome this limitation and make your iPhone truly yours. The video below from iReviews shows you how to have any track as your custom ringtone on your iPhone.

The Ringtone Limitation in iOS 18

Despite the extensive customization options offered by iOS 18, the operating system does not provide a native feature to set any song as your ringtone directly. This limitation has been a persistent issue for iPhone users who want to personalize their devices beyond the default ringtone options. Fortunately, by leveraging third-party apps and built-in tools, you can bypass this restriction and enjoy the freedom of using your favorite songs as ringtones.

Step 1: Download and Install the Ringtones Maker App

To begin the process, head to the App Store and download the Ringtones Maker app. This free app is a powerful tool that allows you to create custom ringtones from a variety of sources, making it an essential addition to your iPhone’s app library.

Search for “Ringtones Maker” in the App Store

Download and install the app on your iPhone

Open the app and follow the on-screen instructions for setup

Step 2: Import Your Desired Sound

Once you have the Ringtones Maker app up and running, it’s time to import the sound you want to use as your ringtone. The app supports a wide range of formats and sources, ensuring compatibility with your preferred audio files.

Import sounds from videos, your PC, Apple Music, or files stored on your device

The app supports multiple audio formats, including MP3, M4A, and WAV

Select the desired sound and proceed to the editing stage

Step 3: Edit Your Ringtone

With your sound imported, the Ringtones Maker app provides a user-friendly interface to edit and customize your ringtone. Take advantage of the app’s tools to fine-tune your audio and create the perfect ringtone for your iPhone.

Clip the audio to the desired length (typically 30 seconds or less)

Add fade-in or fade-out effects for a polished sound

Adjust the volume and apply other audio enhancements as needed

Step 4: Export to GarageBand and Save

After you’ve edited your ringtone to perfection, it’s time to export it to GarageBand for the final steps. GarageBand, a built-in app on your iPhone, will allow you to save your custom ringtone and make it available for use on your device.

Save your edited ringtone in the Ringtones Maker app

Export the saved file to GarageBand

Open the exported file in GarageBand and make any final adjustments

Export the file as a ringtone from GarageBand

Step 5: Set Your Custom Ringtone

With your custom ringtone saved and ready, the final step is to set it as your default ringtone on your iPhone. Navigate to the Settings app, select Sounds & Haptics, and then choose Ringtone. Your newly created ringtone will appear in the list of available options, allowing you to select it and make it your own.

By following these simple steps and using the power of the Ringtones Maker app and GarageBand, you can easily overcome the limitations of iOS 18 and set any song as your ringtone. This process provides a seamless and efficient way to personalize your iPhone, ensuring that your device reflects your unique style and taste. So go ahead, express yourself, and make your iPhone truly yours with custom ringtones!

Source & Image Credit: iReviews



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals