Apple App Store Award winners for 2023 announced

Apple has unveiled the App Store Award winners for 2023, and a total of 14 different apps have been recognized by Apple this year and the App of the year award has been given to the AllTrails app.

The iPad App of the Year winner is Pret-a-Makreup and the award for the Mac App of the Year goes to Photomator, SmartGym wins the awards for the Apple WEatch and Mubi fopr the Apple TV.

Apple today unveiled the winners of the 2023 App Store Awards, recognising 14 apps and games that empowered users to unleash their creativity, discover a world of new adventures, and have fun with family and friends. This year’s winners include developers from across the world, whose apps and games were chosen by the App Store’s Editorial team for providing users with meaningful experiences and inspiring cultural change. App Store Award winners were selected from nearly 40 finalists for delivering exceptional technical innovation, user experience, and design.

“It’s inspiring to see the ways developers continue to build incredible apps and games that are redefining the world around us,” said Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO. “This year’s winners represent the limitless potential of developers to bring their visions to life, creating apps and games with remarkable ingenuity, exceptional quality, and purpose-driven missions.”

You can find out more information about Apple’s App Store Award winners for 2023 over at Apple’s website at the link below, there are a range of other App Awards in different categories as well.

Source Apple



