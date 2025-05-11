iOS 18 Secrets: Removing Annoying Banners & Hiding the Dock

iOS 18 introduces a range of customization options, offering users greater control over their iPhone’s appearance and functionality. Among these features, the ability to remove shortcut notification banners and hide the dock stands out as a way to create a cleaner, more personalized home screen. The video below from Sam Beckman provides detailed instructions to help you implement these changes and optimize your device’s interface.

Removing Shortcut Notification Banners

When using custom app icons through the Shortcuts app, you may notice notification banners appearing each time you open an app. These banners can disrupt the seamless flow of your experience. Fortunately, iOS 18 provides two effective methods to eliminate these banners without compromising app functionality.

Method 1: Add a “Nothing” Action

This method involves creating a shortcut that includes a “Nothing” action before launching the app. By doing so, the system bypasses the notification banner entirely. This approach is straightforward and ensures a smoother app-launching experience.

This method involves creating a shortcut that includes a “Nothing” action before launching the app. By doing so, the system bypasses the notification banner entirely. This approach is straightforward and ensures a smoother app-launching experience. Method 2: Use “Text” and “Open App” Actions

Another option is to combine a blank “Text” action with the “Open App” action. By placing the “Text” action before the app launch, the banner notification is suppressed. While this method requires slightly more setup, it is equally effective in removing distractions and maintaining a clean interface.

Both methods are designed to enhance your home screen experience, allowing for a more visually appealing and uninterrupted interaction with your device.

Hiding the Dock with Wallpaper Customization

The dock provides quick access to frequently used apps, but its appearance may sometimes clash with your home screen’s aesthetic. iOS 18 allows you to hide the dock using specially designed wallpapers that seamlessly blend with the background. Follow these steps to achieve this effect:

Choose Compatible Wallpapers

Select wallpapers with a bottom section that matches the dock’s dimensions and color. Ensure the wallpapers include both light and dark versions to align with your system’s theme for a consistent appearance.

Select wallpapers with a bottom section that matches the dock’s dimensions and color. Ensure the wallpapers include both light and dark versions to align with your system’s theme for a consistent appearance. Apply the Wallpaper

Set the selected wallpaper as your home screen background. The bottom portion of the wallpaper should match the dock’s color or pattern, creating the illusion of a hidden dock.

Set the selected wallpaper as your home screen background. The bottom portion of the wallpaper should match the dock’s color or pattern, creating the illusion of a hidden dock. Disable the Blur Effect

To enhance the effect, disable the blur option in your system settings. This adjustment ensures the dock blends seamlessly with the wallpaper, resulting in a minimalist and cohesive design.

By following these steps, you can effectively conceal the dock, achieving a cleaner and more polished home screen layout.

Automating Wallpaper Changes

For added convenience, you can automate wallpaper changes based on the time of day or your preferences. Using the Shortcuts app, set up an automation to switch between light and dark wallpapers at specific times. This feature ensures your home screen remains visually consistent and adapts to your system theme throughout the day.

Looking Ahead: Potential Changes in iOS 19

While iOS 18 offers robust customization options, future updates may bring changes that impact these features. Speculation suggests that iOS 19 could introduce a redesigned dock, potentially limiting the ability to hide it using wallpaper tricks. Staying informed about upcoming updates will help you adapt your customization strategies and maintain a personalized setup that reflects your preferences.

Unlock more potential in iOS 18 customization by reading previous articles we have written.

Source & Image Credit: Sam Beckman



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals