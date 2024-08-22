iOS 18 & iPadOS 18 Calculator App: Hidden Features You Need to Know

The latest updates to iOS 18 and iPadOS 18 bring a host of new features and improvements to the Calculator app, making it more powerful and user-friendly than ever before. With the introduction of the Calculator on the iPad and significant updates to the iPhone version, users can now enjoy enhanced functionality and a more seamless experience when performing mathematical calculations on their devices. The video from Brandon Butch shows us a range of features in this new app for the iPad, let’s find out more details.

Calculator Debuts on the iPad

One of the most notable changes in iPadOS 18 is the long-awaited arrival of the Calculator app on the iPad. This addition provides iPad users with a native, built-in solution for their calculation needs, eliminating the necessity to rely on third-party apps. The iPad version of the Calculator features a clean and intuitive interface, combined with advanced features that cater to a wide range of mathematical requirements.

Powerful Features for iPad Users

The Calculator app on the iPad comes packed with a variety of features designed to streamline your calculation process and improve accuracy:

Backspace Button: The dedicated backspace button allows for quick and easy correction of input errors, ensuring precision in your calculations.

The dedicated backspace button allows for quick and easy correction of input errors, ensuring precision in your calculations. Full Expression Display: The app displays complete mathematical expressions and results, allowing you to keep track of complex calculations with ease.

The app displays complete mathematical expressions and results, allowing you to keep track of complex calculations with ease. History Sidebar: The history sidebar provides a convenient way to access and manage previous calculations, making it simple to revisit and reuse past results for ongoing projects.

The history sidebar provides a convenient way to access and manage previous calculations, making it simple to revisit and reuse past results for ongoing projects. Unit and Currency Converter: The built-in unit and currency converter offers real-time conversions for a wide range of units and currencies, proving invaluable for international transactions and scientific calculations.

The built-in unit and currency converter offers real-time conversions for a wide range of units and currencies, proving invaluable for international transactions and scientific calculations. Scientific Calculator: The integrated scientific calculator provides access to advanced mathematical functions, such as trigonometric, logarithmic, and exponential operations, without the need for additional apps.

The integrated scientific calculator provides access to advanced mathematical functions, such as trigonometric, logarithmic, and exponential operations, without the need for additional apps. Math Notes: The innovative math notes feature allows you to solve handwritten or typed math problems, with support for real-time updates, variable declarations, and graphing capabilities. The Apple Pencil integration enables precise number adjustments, further enhancing the user experience.

iPhone Calculator Gets a Facelift

The Calculator app on the iPhone has also received significant updates in iOS 18, focusing on improved usability and functionality:

UI Enhancements: The app sports a refreshed look with a new app icon, darker buttons, and updated fonts, enhancing both visual appeal and readability.

The app sports a refreshed look with a new app icon, darker buttons, and updated fonts, enhancing both visual appeal and readability. Backspace Button: Mirroring the iPad version, the iPhone Calculator now features a dedicated backspace button, replacing the previous swipe gesture for error correction.

Mirroring the iPad version, the iPhone Calculator now features a dedicated backspace button, replacing the previous swipe gesture for error correction. Full Expression Display: The full expression display ensures that you can view complete expressions and results, facilitating accurate tracking of complex calculations.

The full expression display ensures that you can view complete expressions and results, facilitating accurate tracking of complex calculations. History Feature: The history feature, similar to the iPad version, allows you to easily access and manage previous calculations for quick reference and reuse.

The history feature, similar to the iPad version, allows you to easily access and manage previous calculations for quick reference and reuse. Portrait Mode Scientific Calculator: The scientific calculator is now accessible in portrait mode, eliminating the need to switch to landscape orientation for advanced functions.

The scientific calculator is now accessible in portrait mode, eliminating the need to switch to landscape orientation for advanced functions. Customizable Settings: The addition of a settings menu enables users to tailor the app to their preferences, providing a more personalized experience.

The updates to the Calculator app in iOS 18 and iPadOS 18 demonstrate Apple’s commitment to providing users with powerful, intuitive tools that cater to a wide range of needs. By introducing the Calculator on the iPad and enhancing the iPhone version, Apple has ensured that users have access to a comprehensive, native solution for their mathematical requirements, regardless of the device they are using. These improvements not only streamline the calculation process but also promote accuracy and efficiency, making the Calculator app an indispensable tool for both casual users and professionals alike.

Source & Image Credit: Brandon Butch



