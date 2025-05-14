iOS 18.5: 12 Settings You MUST Change Right Away!

The release of iOS 18.5 introduces a range of features and settings designed to enhance your device’s performance, privacy, and usability. For users with devices that may not support iOS 19, this update is particularly important, as it could be one of the last major updates available. Below is a detailed video from iReviews on 12 essential settings you should review and adjust immediately to make the most of iOS 18.5.

1. Enable Automatic Updates

Keeping your device secure and up-to-date is essential. iOS 18.5 allows you to enable automatic updates, making sure your iPhone downloads and installs security patches and bug fixes without requiring manual intervention. To activate this feature, navigate to Settings > General > Software Update > Automatic Updates. This ensures you won’t miss critical updates, including future point releases like iOS 18.6. Allowing this setting not only saves time but also ensures your device remains protected against vulnerabilities.

2. Review Apple Intelligence Features

Apple Intelligence, powered by AI, offers tools such as predictive text and personalized suggestions. While these features can enhance usability, they also consume system resources. If you find them unnecessary, disabling them can reduce background activity and improve battery life. To customize or turn off these options, go to Settings > Siri & Search. Adjusting these settings allows you to strike a balance between convenience and performance.

3. Customize Back Tap Gesture Controls

The Back Tap feature provides a convenient way to assign actions to double or triple taps on the back of your device. With iOS 18.5, a new banner notification appears when Back Tap is triggered. If you find this notification intrusive, you can disable it by visiting Settings > Accessibility > Touch > Back Tap and toggling off the notification option. This customization ensures the feature works seamlessly without unnecessary distractions.

4. Adjust Screen Time Notifications

Screen Time is a valuable tool for monitoring and managing your device usage. The latest update allows you to customize notifications, making sure you only receive alerts that are relevant to your usage habits. To adjust these settings, go to Settings > Notifications > Screen Time > Customize Notifications. Tailoring these alerts helps you stay informed without being overwhelmed by unnecessary reminders.

5. Manage Contact Photos in the Mail App

iOS 18.5 introduces the ability to control the visibility of contact photos in the Mail app. This feature can help declutter your inbox and streamline your email experience. To adjust this setting, open the Mail app, tap the three dots in the top-right corner, and select Settings. From there, you can toggle the display of contact photos on or off, depending on your preference.

6. Enable Battery Charging Limit

To extend your battery’s lifespan, iOS 18.5 includes an option to limit charging to 90%. This prevents overcharging, which can degrade battery health over time. Enable this feature by navigating to Settings > Battery > Battery Health & Charging and toggling on the charging limit option. This proactive measure helps maintain your device’s long-term performance.

7. Enhance Photos App Privacy

Privacy enhancements in the Photos app now allow you to disable the “Show Recently Viewed and Shared” feature. This prevents others from seeing your recent activity within the app. To turn this off, go to Settings > Photos and toggle off the relevant option. This adjustment ensures your photo activity remains private and secure.

8. Refine Location Services

Location tracking is a critical area to review after any iOS update. With iOS 18.5, you can fine-tune app permissions to limit location access to “While Using the App” or disable precise location for apps that don’t require it. Adjust these settings under Settings > Privacy & Security > Location Services. Taking control of these permissions safeguards your location data and enhances your privacy.

9. Review Privacy Settings

iOS 18.5 enhances privacy controls, allowing you to manage app permissions more effectively. Regularly check which apps have access to sensitive data such as files, contacts, camera, microphone, and your local network. Visit Settings > Privacy & Security to revoke unnecessary permissions. By doing so, you can protect your personal information and ensure that apps only access what is necessary.

10. Secure Face ID and Passcode Settings

Biometric security remains a cornerstone of iOS. With iOS 18.5, you can restrict access to features like Notification Center and missed call responses when your device is locked. To adjust these settings, go to Settings > Face ID & Passcode and toggle off access to features you don’t want available when your device is locked. This ensures that sensitive information remains secure even if your device is unattended.

11. Set a Volume Limit

To protect your hearing and prevent damage to your device’s speakers, iOS 18.5 allows you to set a maximum volume limit. Configure this under Settings > Sounds & Haptics > Headphone Safety. Setting a limit, such as 90%, ensures consistent audio quality while safeguarding your device and personal health.

12. Optimize Background App Refresh

Background App Refresh allows apps to update content in the background, but it can drain your battery and slow performance, especially on older devices. To optimize your device, disable this feature for non-essential apps under Settings > General > Background App Refresh. This adjustment can significantly improve battery life and overall performance, making sure your device runs efficiently.

By reviewing and adjusting these 12 key settings in iOS 18.5, you can enhance your device’s privacy, performance, and battery life. Whether it’s allowing automatic updates, refining location permissions, or limiting background activity, these changes ensure your iPhone operates at its best. Take the time to explore these options and tailor your device to your specific needs and preferences.

