iOS 18.5: The First Things You MUST Do After Updating!

Apple’s iOS 18.5 brings notable improvements in performance, stability, and battery life, making it a vital update for maintaining your device’s security and functionality. While it doesn’t introduce innovative features, its importance lies in making sure your iPhone or iPad operates smoothly and remains protected against potential vulnerabilities. However, simply installing the update is not enough. To fully optimize your device, there are several critical steps you should take immediately after upgrading to iOS 18.5. The video below from iReviews gives us more details.

1. Confirm Your Update

The first step after updating is to verify that your device is running the official public release of iOS 18.5. Navigate to Settings > General > About and check the software version listed. If you’ve participated in Apple’s beta program, it’s essential to disable beta updates to avoid accidentally installing pre-release software, which can be unstable. To do this, go to Settings > General > Software Update > Beta Updates and turn off the beta option. Making sure you’re on the stable version is crucial for maintaining optimal performance and avoiding unnecessary issues.

2. Enable Automatic Updates

Keeping your device updated is one of the simplest yet most effective ways to protect it from security threats and ensure it benefits from the latest improvements. Enable automatic updates by going to Settings > General > Software Update > Automatic Updates and toggling on both iOS and security updates. This proactive step ensures your device receives critical patches as soon as they’re available, minimizing your exposure to vulnerabilities and keeping your system running efficiently.

3. Update Your Apps and Carrier Settings

After installing iOS 18.5, it’s essential to ensure your apps are compatible with the new system. Open the App Store, tap Updates, and install any pending updates. For added convenience, enable automatic app updates under Settings > App Store > App Updates. This ensures your apps stay up-to-date without requiring manual intervention.

Additionally, check for carrier updates, which are often overlooked but critical for maintaining network performance and connectivity. To do this, go to Settings > General > About. If an update is available, you’ll see a prompt to install it. Carrier updates optimize your device’s ability to connect to cellular networks, making sure seamless communication and data usage.

4. Assess and Optimize Battery Health

iOS 18.5 includes battery recalibration features designed to provide a more accurate representation of your battery’s condition. To check your battery health, go to Settings > Battery > Battery Health & Charging. If the maximum capacity is below 80%, it may be time to consider replacing the battery to maintain peak performance.

Additionally, review your charging habits to extend the lifespan of your battery. Avoid overcharging your device or exposing it to extreme temperatures, as these factors can degrade battery health over time. Taking these precautions ensures your device remains reliable and efficient.

5. Review Privacy and Security Settings

Privacy and security settings can sometimes reset or change after a system update, so it’s important to review them. Go to Settings > Privacy & Security and carefully examine app permissions. Pay special attention to sensitive areas such as location services, contacts, photos, microphone, Bluetooth, and local network access.

For example, if an app no longer requires access to your location, disable this permission to reduce unnecessary tracking and enhance your privacy. Regularly auditing these settings ensures your personal data remains protected and that apps only access what is necessary for their functionality.

6. Adjust Siri and Apple Intelligence Features

System updates can sometimes reset or re-enable certain Apple Intelligence features, including Siri. If you don’t frequently use Siri or prefer limited functionality, review these settings under Settings > Siri & Search. Disable options such as “Listen for ‘Hey Siri’” or “Allow Siri When Locked” if they are unnecessary for your usage.

Disabling these features not only enhances your privacy but also helps conserve battery life by reducing background activity. Customizing Siri settings ensures your device operates according to your preferences while minimizing resource usage.

7. Prepare for Future Updates

iOS 18.5 lays the groundwork for future updates, such as iOS 18.6, which will likely address minor bugs and introduce additional security enhancements. By taking the steps outlined above, you ensure your device is well-prepared for upcoming improvements.

If you’re interested in exploring new features early, keep an eye out for announcements regarding the iOS 19 beta program. Participating in beta testing allows you to experience upcoming features before their public release, but it’s important to weigh the potential risks of using pre-release software.

Maximizing Your iOS 18.5 Experience

Updating to iOS 18.5 is more than just a routine software installation—it’s an opportunity to optimize your device for peak performance and enhanced security. By confirming your update, allowing automatic updates, managing app and carrier updates, monitoring battery health, and reviewing privacy settings, you can ensure a seamless and secure experience. These proactive measures not only improve your device’s current functionality but also prepare it for future advancements, keeping your iPhone or iPad running efficiently and securely.

Source & Image Credit: iReviews



