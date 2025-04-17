iOS 18.5 Beta 2: What Are the Reported Issues?

Apple has released the second beta of iOS 18.5, but it brings only minor updates while retaining several unresolved issues. If you’re considering this update, it’s essential to weigh the drawbacks against the limited benefits. With noticeable performance declines, persistent bugs, and no significant new features, sticking with iOS 18.4 remains the more practical choice for most users. The video below from iReviews gives us more details.

Key Details About the Update

The size of the iOS 18.5 Beta 2 update varies depending on your current version:

Updating from Beta 1: Approximately 500MB.

Approximately 500MB. Updating from iOS 18.4: Around 800MB.

Around 800MB. Updating from older versions: Up to 7GB.

The build number for this beta, 22F5053F, suggests that Apple is still refining the update, with additional beta versions expected before the public release. The final version is anticipated to arrive in mid-May, giving Apple time to address existing issues and improve stability.

New Features and Adjustments

iOS 18.5 Beta 2 introduces a few minor updates to native apps, but these changes are unlikely to significantly impact your overall experience:

Mail App: A new “All Emails” button has been added, making navigation slightly more convenient.

A new “All Emails” button has been added, making navigation slightly more convenient. News App: A new “Food” section has been introduced, accompanied by a splash screen explaining its features.

A new “Food” section has been introduced, accompanied by a splash screen explaining its features. Photos App: The “Recover All” and “Delete All” buttons for recently deleted photos, which were reintroduced in Beta 1, have been removed again.

While these updates add minor functionality, they fail to deliver substantial improvements or address broader user needs. For most users, these changes are unlikely to justify the potential downsides of updating.

Performance Concerns

Performance benchmarks for iOS 18.5 Beta 2 indicate a slight decline compared to earlier versions, raising concerns about its impact on daily use. Geekbench scores reveal:

Single-core performance: 2,922, reflecting a minor drop.

2,922, reflecting a minor drop. Multi-core performance: 7,233, approximately 200 points lower than iOS 18.4.

This reduction in performance, particularly in multi-tasking scenarios, could affect users who rely on their devices for demanding tasks. The decline is especially noticeable on older devices, where hardware limitations amplify the impact of software inefficiencies.

Battery Life Challenges

Battery performance has also been negatively affected in this beta. On an iPhone 15 Pro Max with 91% battery health, users report shorter battery life compared to iOS 18.4. The issue is even more pronounced on older devices, where battery degradation compounds the problem. For users who prioritize battery longevity, this update may not be a reliable choice.

Unresolved Bugs and Persistent Issues

Several bugs from Beta 1 remain unresolved in Beta 2, further diminishing its appeal. Notable issues include:

Intermittent freezing: The app library occasionally freezes, disrupting navigation.

The app library occasionally freezes, disrupting navigation. Icon-switching glitches: These glitches affect the user interface, creating a less seamless experience.

These persistent problems, combined with the performance and battery concerns, make this beta less suitable for everyday use. Users seeking a stable and reliable experience may find these issues particularly frustrating.

Future Updates and What to Expect

Apple is expected to release iOS 18.4.1 in the coming weeks as a minor bug-fix update. This version will bypass beta testing and likely address some of the issues present in iOS 18.4. Meanwhile, iOS 18.5 Beta 3 is anticipated around April 21, with weekly updates leading up to the public release. Looking further ahead, iOS 19 Beta is set to debut on June 9 during WWDC 2025, offering a preview of the next major iteration of the operating system.

Should You Update?

Given the lack of meaningful improvements and the ongoing performance and battery issues, it’s advisable to remain on iOS 18.4 for now. The current beta doesn’t provide enough value to outweigh the potential drawbacks. Waiting for future updates or the stable release of iOS 18.5 will likely deliver a more reliable and polished experience. For users who prioritize stability, performance, and battery life, holding off on this update is the most prudent decision.

Source & Image Credit: iReviews



