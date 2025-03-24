iOS 18.4 Beta: A Closer Look at the Current Build

Apple’s iOS 18.4 update delivers a range of features and refinements, solidifying its place as a significant addition to the iOS 18 series. While some highly anticipated updates, such as advanced Siri enhancements, have been deferred to future releases, this version emphasizes improving usability and customization. Key updates span across notifications, Safari, Shortcuts, Control Center, and more. Performance and battery life remain consistent, with only minor changes observed in benchmark results, making sure a reliable experience for users. The video below gives us more details on the current beta.

What’s New in iOS 18.4?

The iOS 18.4 update focuses on enhancing the user experience by introducing tools that improve customization and streamline daily tasks. Below are the most notable improvements:

Safari: The browser now saves recent searches for quick access, a feature that can be disabled if desired. Additionally, Safari introduces detailed connection security information, empowering users to make safer browsing decisions by understanding the security of their connections.

Shortcuts App: Expanded actions for apps like Safari, Notes, and Calendar provide more flexibility in automating tasks. Users can now fine-tune app settings to better align with their workflows, making repetitive tasks faster and more efficient.

Control Center: Reordering toggles is now smoother, with new options such as ambient music, Siri, and visual intelligence controls. These updates make accessing frequently used features more intuitive and customizable.

App Store: Manage large downloads more efficiently with the ability to pause and resume app downloads. For Apple Intelligence-supported devices, app review summaries offer a quick overview of user feedback, helping users make informed decisions before downloading.

Default Apps: iOS 18.4 allows you to set third-party apps as defaults for translation globally and for maps within the European Union. This change offers more flexibility in how you use your device, catering to regional and personal preferences.

Photos App: Two new filters, "Shared with You" and "Not in an Album," simplify photo organization, making it easier to locate specific images and manage your photo library more effectively.

Podcasts App: Two new widgets, Library and Shows, let you customize how your favorite content is displayed on your home screen, providing quick access to your preferred podcasts.

Playground App: For Apple Intelligence users, a new sketching feature has been added, encouraging creative expression directly within the app. This feature is particularly useful for artists and designers seeking a seamless way to capture ideas.

Siri: Typing to Siri now includes a fresh animation and app-specific suggestions, making interactions more dynamic and contextually relevant. This improvement enhances the overall Siri experience, even as users await more advanced updates in future releases.

Performance and Battery Life: Steady but Unspectacular

iOS 18.4 maintains the performance stability that users have come to expect from Apple’s ecosystem. Multi-core benchmark scores reveal a slight decline compared to iOS 18.3, though this change is unlikely to impact everyday usage. Battery life remains consistent, varying based on individual usage patterns. While these metrics do not represent a significant leap forward, they ensure reliability and stability for daily tasks, which are essential for most users.

What’s Missing?

Despite its many improvements, iOS 18.4 does not include all the features initially promised for this release. The much-anticipated Siri enhancements have been postponed to iOS 19, leaving users waiting for more advanced voice assistant capabilities. Additionally, map-related Shortcuts and back tap banner actions have been removed, which may disappoint users who relied on these tools for productivity. These omissions highlight areas where future updates could further enhance the iOS experience.

Release Timeline

The Release Candidate (RC) for iOS 18.4 is expected to arrive around March 25, with the public rollout anticipated on April 1 or 2. This timeline provides developers and users with a clear window to prepare for the update, test its features, and offer feedback. The phased rollout ensures a smooth transition for all users while addressing any potential issues that may arise during the initial release.

Enhancing Your Daily Experience

iOS 18.4 introduces over 50 new features and changes, focusing on usability, customization, and minor performance refinements. While some anticipated updates are absent, the enhancements to notifications, Safari, Shortcuts, and other core apps make this update a valuable addition to the iOS ecosystem. Whether you prioritize productivity, creativity, or personalization, iOS 18.4 provides tools to support your needs while maintaining the stability and security you expect from Apple. This update is a step forward in refining the user experience, making sure that your device adapts to your preferences and enhances your daily interactions.

Source & Image Credit: iReviews



