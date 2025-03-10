iOS 18.4 + Apple News: This Week’s Top Stories

Apple has introduced iOS 18.4 beta 2, bringing a range of updates aimed at enhancing usability, refining app functionality, and improving overall performance. Alongside these software advancements, Apple has unveiled new hardware and teased future developments, further solidifying its position as a leader in consumer technology. However, delays in key features and emerging security concerns have tempered the excitement surrounding these updates. The video below from Brandon Butch covers all the latest Apple news and also gives us more details on iOS 18.4.

What’s New in iOS 18.4 Beta 2?

The latest beta release of iOS 18.4 introduces several significant updates designed to improve your experience. These updates reflect Apple’s commitment to addressing user feedback and enhancing functionality:

Redesigned App Store Splash Screen: The updated layout now prominently displays summarized customer reviews, making it easier to evaluate app quality at a glance.

The updated layout now prominently displays summarized customer reviews, making it easier to evaluate app quality at a glance. AirPods Adaptive Noise Control: A refined glyph improves visual clarity, enhancing usability for noise control settings.

A refined glyph improves visual clarity, enhancing usability for noise control settings. Photos App Customization: Users can now reorder media types and utilities, offering greater flexibility in organizing photo libraries.

Users can now reorder media types and utilities, offering greater flexibility in organizing photo libraries. Expanded RCS Support: Messaging capabilities are enhanced with features like read receipts and typing indicators, now supported by additional carriers.

Messaging capabilities are enhanced with features like read receipts and typing indicators, now supported by additional carriers. Shortcuts App Enhancements: New actions allow for deeper customization of app settings, allowing more robust automation options.

New actions allow for deeper customization of app settings, allowing more robust automation options. Prioritize Notifications: This feature lets you disable priority notifications for specific apps, helping to reduce unnecessary interruptions.

This feature lets you disable priority notifications for specific apps, helping to reduce unnecessary interruptions. Performance and Battery Life Improvements: Apple has resolved issues reported in beta 1, making sure smoother performance and better battery optimization.

These updates aim to streamline your interactions with iOS while addressing common pain points, making the operating system more intuitive and efficient.

Siri Feature Delays: A Setback for AI Integration

Despite the improvements in iOS 18.4 beta 2, some highly anticipated Siri advancements remain absent. Features such as on-screen awareness and personal context understanding have been delayed, with their release now expected in iOS 19 or later. Apple’s internal concerns about functionality and reliability suggest that these features may require significant reengineering, potentially pushing their debut to 2026.

This delay underscores the challenges of integrating advanced AI capabilities into consumer devices. Even for a tech giant like Apple, making sure that these features meet user expectations and maintain reliability is a complex task. While these setbacks may disappoint users, they highlight Apple’s cautious approach to delivering polished and dependable innovations.

Shazam and YouTube Premium Light: App Updates

Two widely used apps have also received updates that could impact your daily activities:

Shazam: The app now automatically syncs recognized songs to your Apple Music or Spotify playlists, simplifying the process of discovering and enjoying new music.

The app now automatically syncs recognized songs to your Apple Music or Spotify playlists, simplifying the process of discovering and enjoying new music. YouTube Premium Light: A new subscription tier priced at $7.99 per month offers ad-free video streaming. However, it excludes features like background play, downloads, and YouTube Music access, making it a budget-friendly but limited option.

These updates demonstrate how developers are continually refining their offerings to cater to diverse user needs and preferences, balancing affordability with functionality.

New Apple Products: Expanding the Ecosystem

Apple has also expanded its hardware lineup, introducing updates that enrich its ecosystem and cater to a wide range of users:

M4 MacBook Air: Available in 13-inch and 15-inch models, starting at $999, and featuring a new Sky Blue color option.

Available in 13-inch and 15-inch models, starting at $999, and featuring a new Sky Blue color option. M4 Max Studio: Designed for professionals, this device offers configurations with M4 Max and M3 Ultra chips, supporting up to eight displays for demanding workflows.

Designed for professionals, this device offers configurations with M4 Max and M3 Ultra chips, supporting up to eight displays for demanding workflows. M3 iPad Air: Refreshed with 11-inch and 13-inch models, starting at $599, and equipped with a redesigned Magic Keyboard for enhanced productivity.

Refreshed with 11-inch and 13-inch models, starting at $599, and equipped with a redesigned Magic Keyboard for enhanced productivity. Base iPad: Now featuring the A16 chip, 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage, starting at $329, making it a more capable entry-level option.

These updates highlight Apple’s dedication to providing devices that meet the needs of both casual users and professionals, making sure that its ecosystem remains versatile and competitive.

Future Devices and Rumors

Looking ahead, Apple’s rumored developments suggest bold steps toward innovation and addressing user demands:

iPhone 17 Pro Max: Expected to feature a thicker design to accommodate a larger battery, addressing long-standing concerns about battery life.

Expected to feature a thicker design to accommodate a larger battery, addressing long-standing concerns about battery life. Foldable iPhone: A foldable model is reportedly in development, with a potential price exceeding $2,000 and a targeted release in 2026.

These rumors indicate that Apple is exploring new form factors and pushing the boundaries of smartphone design. However, challenges in engineering and production will likely play a significant role in determining the feasibility and success of these devices.

What’s Next?

The next iOS 18.4 beta is expected to arrive in early March, with a public release likely in April. Additionally, Apple is preparing for a product launch event on March 12, where new Macs and iPads are anticipated to take center stage.

As these updates and upcoming devices unfold, Apple continues to push the boundaries of technology. However, challenges such as delayed features and security concerns underscore the complexities of innovation in today’s fast-evolving tech landscape.

Source & Image Credit: Brandon Butch



