5 iOS 18.4 Settings You Need to Change NOW!

Apple’s iOS 18.4 brings a host of features designed to refine customization, enhance on-device intelligence, and improve overall usability. Whether you’re looking to optimize your notifications, elevate your photography, or personalize your device, these updates provide greater control and flexibility. By exploring these settings, you can unlock the full potential of your iPhone and tailor it to your unique preferences. The video below from iDeviceHelp shows us a range of settings that should be changed after updating to iOS 18.4.

1. Customize Your Camera App

One of the standout updates in iOS 18.4 is the ability to customize your camera app experience. You now have the option to set a default third-party camera app, such as Instagram or Magnifier, to launch directly from your camera controls. This feature is particularly beneficial for users who rely on specific apps for photography, accessibility, or creative projects.

Additionally, the native camera app has been enhanced with streamlined access to advanced features like portrait mode, night mode, and live filters. These tools are now more intuitive to use, allowing you to capture high-quality photos and videos with minimal effort. Whether you’re a casual user or a photography enthusiast, these updates make the camera app more versatile and user-friendly.

2. Use Visual Recognition Technology

iOS 18.4 takes visual recognition to the next level, especially for users of the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max. This feature enables your device to identify objects, animals, plants, and even landmarks in real time using the camera. Whether you’re identifying a rare plant species or exploring a new city, this tool provides instant and accurate information at your fingertips.

You can access visual recognition through the Control Center, Action Button, or Lock Screen shortcuts, making sure it’s always within reach. This update underscores Apple’s commitment to integrating on-device intelligence into everyday tasks, transforming your iPhone into a powerful tool for discovery, learning, and exploration.

3. Explore Apple Music’s New Ambient Modes

Music enthusiasts will appreciate the introduction of four new ambient modes in Apple Music: Sleep, Chill, Productivity, and Well-being. These modes are designed to complement your mood or activity, offering curated playlists and soundscapes that enhance your environment.

Accessible directly from the Control Center, these modes allow you to seamlessly switch between atmospheres. For instance, activate Sleep mode to unwind at night or Productivity mode to maintain focus during work hours. This feature not only enhances your listening experience but also aligns with Apple’s focus on personalization and user well-being, making it easier to create the perfect ambiance for any situation.

4. Prioritize Notifications

Managing notifications can often feel overwhelming, but iOS 18.4 introduces smarter notification prioritization to help you stay organized. Using on-device intelligence, your iPhone can now surface the most important notifications directly on your lock screen, making sure you never miss critical updates.

This feature can be customized globally or on a per-app basis through the settings menu. For example, you can prioritize notifications from messaging apps while minimizing alerts from less urgent sources like social media. This level of control allows you to tailor your notification experience to suit your needs, helping you reduce distractions and focus on what matters most.

5. Personalize with Gen Emoji and Image Playground

iOS 18.4 enhances personalization with significant updates to Gen Emoji and the Image Playground. Gen Emoji, Apple’s customizable emoji tool, is now accessible directly from the emoji keyboard, making it easier than ever to create and use personalized emojis in your messages. This feature adds a fun and creative touch to your conversations, allowing you to express yourself in unique ways.

The Image Playground also receives notable upgrades, including a new sketch option alongside animation and illustration tools. Whether you’re editing photos, designing graphics, or creating original artwork, these tools provide a versatile platform for creativity. The intuitive interface ensures that both casual users and professionals can take full advantage of these features, making it easier to bring your ideas to life.

By exploring these updates, you can unlock new levels of creativity and personalization, turning your iPhone into a dynamic tool for self-expression.

Maximize Your iOS 18.4 Experience

iOS 18.4 represents a significant step forward in Apple’s mission to enhance user experience through customization and on-device intelligence. By taking advantage of these five key settings—camera app customization, visual recognition, Apple Music ambient modes, notification prioritization, and updates to Gen Emoji and Image Playground—you can optimize your device for your unique lifestyle. These features not only make your iPhone more intuitive but also empower you to personalize it in ways that align with your daily needs and preferences.

