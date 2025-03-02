iOS 18.4: The Biggest Changes You Need to Know

Apple’s iOS 18.4 introduces a variety of updates designed to enhance device setup, customization, security, and cross-platform functionality. This release caters to both everyday users and developers, offering features that improve usability and expand the operating system’s capabilities. In the video below, 9 to 5 Mac explores the most impactful changes, making sure you’re informed about what iOS 18.4 brings to the table.

Streamlined Setup Process

Setting up Apple devices is now more efficient and user-friendly. iOS 18.4 introduces proximity-based setup, allowing users to configure a new Mac using a nearby iPhone or iPad. This eliminates the need for manual configurations, saving both time and effort. Additionally, Face ID has been upgraded to include age verification, making sure compliance with age-restricted apps and content during the setup process. These enhancements simplify onboarding while maintaining Apple’s focus on security and accessibility.

Personalized Ambient Music Modes

Music customization reaches new heights with the introduction of four ambient music modes: Well-being, Productivity, Chill, and Sleep. These modes allow users to tailor their listening experience to match their mood or activity. Accessible through the Control Center, Lock Screen, and Action Button, these modes also support customizable playlists, giving users greater control over their audio environment. Whether you’re working, relaxing, or winding down for the night, these features enhance the way you interact with music on your device.

System Extensions: A First for iOS

For the first time, iOS 18.4 introduces system extensions, significantly expanding the operating system’s functionality. These extensions enable advanced features such as enhanced external display connectivity, which is particularly beneficial for multitasking and professional workflows. By allowing developers to integrate new capabilities directly into the system, Apple provides users with tools that improve productivity and unlock new possibilities for their devices.

Enhanced Safari Security

Safari receives a major security upgrade in iOS 18.4. Users can now view detailed connection security information directly from Safari preferences, offering greater transparency and control over their browsing experience. This update reinforces Apple’s commitment to protecting user data and making sure a secure online environment. By providing more visibility into connection details, users can make informed decisions about their online activities.

Smarter Smart Home Integration

Smart home functionality sees significant improvements with expanded support for Matter-enabled devices. For example, the SwitchBot S10 robot vacuum is now compatible, allowing seamless integration into your smart home ecosystem. Additionally, new frameworks suggest the potential introduction of a “HomePad” device category, signaling Apple’s continued investment in smart home technology. These updates make managing and expanding your smart home setup more intuitive and efficient.

Improved Mail and Messaging Features

Communication tools in iOS 18.4 are more efficient than ever. The Mail app now offers categorized views, making it easier to organize and locate emails. Additionally, Smart Reply functionality has been extended to third-party apps, allowing quicker and more intuitive responses. These updates streamline communication, saving time and enhancing productivity across devices.

Apple News+ Adds a Food Section

Culinary enthusiasts will appreciate the addition of a dedicated food section in Apple News+. This feature includes recipes, instructional videos, and step-by-step cooking guides with integrated timers. Whether you’re a beginner or an experienced chef, this new section provides valuable resources to help you explore and improve your cooking skills.

Apple Vision Pro Integration

Managing content on the Apple Vision Pro becomes more convenient with a dedicated iPhone app. This app allows users to oversee Vision Pro content and manage guest user sessions, making sure a seamless experience for both personal and shared use. This update highlights Apple’s commitment to integrating its ecosystem with emerging technologies, making it easier to navigate and control advanced devices.

Photos and Albums: Better Organization

Photo management is enhanced with new filters for shared and unorganized photos. A key photo viewer for albums has also been added, simplifying the process of curating and showcasing your favorite moments. These updates make organizing and accessing your photo library more intuitive, making sure your memories are always easy to find.

Notification and Accessibility Enhancements

iOS 18.4 prioritizes critical alerts with improved lock screen notifications. Users will now receive prioritized notifications for essential updates, making sure important information is never missed. Additionally, enhanced animations for notifications and system indicators improve the overall visual experience, making interactions smoother and more engaging.

Expanded Customization Options

Customization options are further refined in iOS 18.4. Users in the EU can now set default apps for Translate and Navigation, aligning with regional preferences. A dedicated camera control settings page has also been introduced, offering greater control over your device’s functionality and preferences. These updates empower users to personalize their devices to better suit their needs.

Developer Tools for Innovation

Developers benefit from a range of new tools and shortcuts in iOS 18.4. These include options for opening specific message threads and integrating Google Gemini AI with Apple Intelligence. By providing these resources, Apple fosters innovation and streamlines app development within its ecosystem, encouraging developers to create more advanced and user-friendly applications.

Additional Updates

iOS 18.4 also includes several smaller but meaningful changes that enhance the overall user experience:

A redesigned emoji picker with new labels and animations.

Support for Digital Audio Broadcasting (DAB), expanding audio options.

Improvements to the secure indicator light for live activities.

These updates, while subtle, contribute to a more polished and user-friendly operating system.

Uncover more insights about iOS 18.4 updates in previous articles we have written.

Source & Image Credit: 9to5Mac



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals