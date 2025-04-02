iOS 18.4: 17 Settings You MUST Change Right Now!

The release of iOS 18.4 introduces a range of features and settings designed to enhance your device’s functionality, privacy, and performance. To make the most of these updates, it’s essential to review and adjust key settings. By doing so, you can optimize your iPhone or iPad for a more seamless and personalized experience. Below, we explore the most important settings you should fine-tune to unlock the full potential of iOS 18.4. The video below from iReviews gives us a look at a range of settings that you should consider changing on your iPhone after installing iOS 18.4.

Refine Your Notifications

Managing notifications effectively is critical for reducing distractions and maintaining focus. iOS 18.4 introduces “Priority Notifications”, a feature that allows you to designate specific apps as high-priority. This ensures that only critical alerts interrupt you, while less important notifications are grouped or silenced. By customizing these settings, you can streamline your interactions with your device and minimize unnecessary interruptions.

To adjust this feature, navigate to Settings > Notifications, where you can assign priority levels to apps and configure how alerts are displayed. This customization not only helps you stay focused but also ensures that you never miss important updates.

Set Your Default Apps

iOS 18.4 expands the ability to choose default apps, offering greater flexibility in how you use your device. For instance, you can now set a third-party translation app as your default, which is particularly useful if you prefer alternatives to Apple’s Translate app. Additionally, users in the EU can select a default maps app, providing more options for navigation tools.

To personalize your default apps, go to Settings > Default Apps and select your preferred options for email, browser, maps, and more. These changes allow you to tailor your device to better suit your preferences, making everyday tasks more intuitive and efficient.

Explore Safari’s New Features

Safari has received several subtle yet impactful updates in iOS 18.4. One standout feature is “Show Recent Searches”, which allows you to quickly revisit previous search queries. This is particularly useful for users who frequently research or browse online, as it saves time and effort by making past searches easily accessible.

To enable or adjust this feature, head to Settings > Safari and explore the new options under the “Search” section. These enhancements make Safari a more powerful tool for both casual browsing and in-depth research.

Optimize Apple Intelligence

Apple Intelligence settings are designed to help your device learn and adapt to your habits. After updating to iOS 18.4, it’s worth checking whether this feature is enabled. If you don’t rely on its predictive capabilities, disabling it can help conserve battery life.

Additionally, Siri now integrates with ChatGPT, offering more conversational and intelligent responses. To maintain control over these interactions, you can enable confirmation prompts for ChatGPT-related requests. This ensures that Siri only acts on commands you explicitly approve, adding an extra layer of control to your device’s AI capabilities.

Customize the Mail App

The Mail app in iOS 18.4 introduces new customization options to enhance usability. You can adjust the “Delete or Move Messages” behavior to either return to your inbox or automatically open the next message. Badge notifications can also be tailored to display unread counts for either primary folders or all folders, depending on your preference.

To configure these settings, navigate to Settings > Mail and explore the available options. These updates make managing your email more intuitive, allowing you to stay organized and efficient.

Declutter the Photos App

The Photos app now includes tools to help you remove unnecessary albums, such as “Recently Viewed” and “Recently Shared”. This decluttering feature simplifies the interface, making it easier to focus on the photos and albums that matter most.

By reducing visual clutter, navigation becomes more intuitive and enjoyable. To declutter your Photos app, go to Photos > Albums and manage your album settings to hide or delete redundant categories.

Fine-Tune Sound and Volume Controls

Sound settings in iOS 18.4 have been refined to give you better control over your device’s audio output. You can set a maximum volume limit to protect both your device’s speakers and your hearing. Additionally, allowing the “Always Show Volume Control” option on the lock screen ensures quick access to volume adjustments without needing to unlock your device.

To adjust these settings, visit Settings > Sounds & Haptics and explore the new options. These enhancements make it easier to manage your device’s audio settings in a way that suits your needs.

Enhance Battery Management

Battery health remains a priority in iOS 18.4. One notable feature is the ability to limit charging to 85-90%, which reduces battery wear over time and helps extend its lifespan. This setting is particularly useful for users who want to maintain their device’s reliability over the long term.

To enable this feature, go to Settings > Battery > Battery Health & Charging and toggle the option for optimized charging. Monitoring and managing your battery settings can significantly improve your device’s long-term performance.

Review Privacy Settings

Privacy continues to be a cornerstone of iOS updates, and iOS 18.4 is no exception. Take the time to review app permissions for location, microphone, camera, and Bluetooth access. Disabling precise location for apps that don’t require it adds an extra layer of security.

Additionally, turning off background app refresh for non-essential apps can improve battery life and reduce data usage. To review these settings, navigate to Settings > Privacy & Security and explore the permissions for each app.

Enable Automatic Software Updates

Keeping your device secure is easier than ever with automatic updates. Allowing this feature ensures that security and privacy patches are installed promptly, protecting your device from vulnerabilities and helping it run smoothly.

To activate automatic updates, go to Settings > General > Software Update and toggle the option for automatic updates. By automating this process, you can stay ahead of potential threats without any extra effort.

By taking the time to review and adjust these settings, you can ensure your iPhone or iPad is tailored to your needs and performing at its best.

