iOS 18.1 – Top Features for iPhones That DON’T Have Apple Intelligence!

Apple’s latest iOS 18.1 update delivers a comprehensive set of features designed specifically for iPhones that do not support Apple Intelligence. This release focuses on enhancing user experience through improved connectivity controls, seamless file transfers, and innovative integrations with popular apps and services. Let’s dive into the key features that iOS 18.1 brings to the table in a new video from iDeviceHelp.

Precision Connectivity Management with Enhanced Control Center

One of the standout features of iOS 18.1 is the revamped Control Center, which offers users unprecedented control over their device’s connectivity. With individual controls for Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and Airplane Mode, you can now manage your connections with pinpoint accuracy. Whether you need to quickly switch between networks or disable specific connections, the Enhanced Control Center makes it effortless.

In addition to the granular controls, iOS 18.1 also introduces the option to reset the Control Center to its factory settings. This feature proves particularly useful for users who want to start fresh and customize their Control Center layout according to their preferences. With a clean slate, you can create a personalized and intuitive interface that caters to your specific needs.

Effortless File Transfers with Drag and Drop Support

iOS 18.1 takes file management to new heights with the introduction of drag and drop functionality. Designed to work seamlessly with macOS Sequoia 15.1, this feature enables you to transfer files between your iPhone and Mac with unparalleled ease. Whether you need to move documents, images, or any other type of file, simply drag and drop them from one device to the other.

This enhancement significantly streamlines your workflow, eliminating the need for cumbersome file transfer methods. With iOS 18.1, you can boost your productivity by quickly moving files between your devices, ensuring a smooth and efficient experience.

Capture Important Conversations with Call Recording

iOS 18.1 introduces a highly anticipated feature: call recording capability. Available on all iPhones running this version, call recording allows you to capture and review important conversations whenever necessary. Whether you need to keep a record of a business call or save a memorable moment with a loved one, this feature has you covered.

Enabling call recording is a straightforward process. Simply navigate to the phone application settings and toggle the feature on. From that point forward, you can record calls with ease, ensuring that you never miss an important detail or conversation.

Seamless Music Sharing with TikTok and Apple Music Integration

Music enthusiasts will be thrilled to learn about the new integration between TikTok and Apple Music in iOS 18.1. This feature allows you to share music directly from Apple Music to TikTok, making it easier than ever to create engaging content and share your favorite tracks with your audience.

With just a few taps, you can select a song from your Apple Music library and seamlessly share it on TikTok. This integration highlights Apple’s commitment to enhancing social media interactions through music, providing users with a convenient way to express themselves and connect with others.

Expanding Possibilities for Developers with NFC Access

iOS 18.1 opens up new opportunities for developers by granting them access to Near Field Communication (NFC) technology. This move allows third-party developers to leverage NFC capabilities for a wide range of applications, including:

Secure payments

Digital car keys

Student ID cards

Access control systems

By expanding NFC access, Apple encourages innovation and empowers developers to create innovative solutions that enhance the functionality and convenience of iPhones. This initiative showcases Apple’s commitment to fostering a vibrant and dynamic developer ecosystem.

iOS 18.1 represents a significant step forward for iPhones without Apple Intelligence. With its focus on connectivity, file management, and app integrations, this update delivers a more efficient and connected experience for users. Whether you’re managing your device’s connections, transferring files effortlessly, or exploring new possibilities with third-party apps, iOS 18.1 equips you with the tools you need to make the most of your iPhone.

Source & Image Credit: iDeviceHelp



