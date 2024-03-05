Apple To Appeal €1.8 Billion Fine for Music in Europe

Apple has been handed a €1.8 billion fine in Europe by the EU regulators for allegedly abusing its dominant position for music streaming apps, Apple has announced that it will be appealing the ruling in Europe.

Apple has claimed that Spotify, which has a 56 percent share of the European Music market and pays Apple no fees for using its App Store, is behind the ruling and the company that brought the original complaint against Apple with the European regulators.

The primary advocate for this decision — and the biggest beneficiary — is Spotify, a company based in Stockholm, Sweden. Spotify has the largest music streaming app in the world, and has met with the European Commission more than 65 times during this investigation.

Today, Spotify has a 56 percent share of Europe’s music streaming market — more than double their closest competitor’s — and pays Apple nothing for the services that have helped make them one of the most recognizable brands in the world. A large part of their success is due to the App Store, along with all the tools and technology that Spotify uses to build, update, and share their app with Apple users around the world.

Apple has said that it will appeal the ruling by the European Commission and you can see full details and their full statement over at the Apple website at the link below.

