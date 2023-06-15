European Commission makes formal antitrust complaint against Google

The European Commission has announced that it has made a formal antitrust complaint against Google for its advertising business. Google’s Ad business is at the heart of the company and it is the main thing that generates revenue for Google, so this could cause them some problems.

According to the press releases from the EU Commission Google has breached EU antitrust rules relating to advertising and the way it runs its advertising business, more details are below.

The European Commission has informed Google of its preliminary view that the company breached EU antitrust rules by distorting competition in the advertising technology industry (‘adtech’). The Commission takes issue with Google favouring its own online display advertising technology services to the detriment of competing providers of advertising technology services, advertisers and online publishers.

Google is a US multinational technology company. Google’s flagship service is its search engine Google Search. Google also operates other popular services, such as the video streaming platform YouTube or the mobile operating system Android. Google’s main source of revenue is online advertising: (i) it sells advertising space on its own websites and apps, and (ii) it intermediates between advertisers that want to place their ads online and publishers (i.e. third-party websites and apps) that can supply such space.

