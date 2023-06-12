iOS 17 beta 1 battery test (Video)

Apple released iOS 17 beta 1 at their Worldwide Developer Conference last week, we have seen a range of different videos of the software. These included speed tests and hands-on videos and now we have another video, this one is a battery test video.

The video below from iAppleBytes gives us a look at the new iOS 17 beta 1 software and we get to find out if there are any improvements in battery life over the current release let’s see how the software performs.

As we can see from the video the battery life tests were run on the iPhone XR, the iPhone 11, iPhone 12 and the iPhone 13. The iPhone and XR and iPhone 11 did see some minor improvements in battery life, the other two were about the same or slightly less.

As this is only the first beta in the series there could be some changes to the overall battery life of iPhones before the final version of the software is released, so we may see some further improvements.

We are expecting iOS 17 to be released sometime in September along with the new iPhone 15 line up, we should also see iPadOS 17, tvOS 17 and watchOS 10 at the same time. As soon as we get some details on a release date, we will let you know.

Source & Image Credit: iAppleBytes



