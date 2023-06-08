iOS 17 Beta 1 Speed Test (Video)

Apple released iOS 17 beta 1 earlier this week, the software is now available for developers and Apple has also made the software free for anyone to try out. We have already seen a number of videos of the software in action and now we have a slightly different video.

This new video tests the speed of the new iOS 17 beta 1 software, it is compared to the current release which is iOS 16.5 and we get to find out if there are any speed improvements in this new software.

As we can see from the video the new iOS 17 beta 1 software is tested on the iPhone XR, iPhone 11, iPhone 12, and iPhone 13, and a range of apps are tested along with boot-up times on both software.

Some of the newer models of the iPhone boot up slightly quicker running the new beta than the older versions of the handset, there do also appear to be some speed differences in some of the apps which looks promising.

As this is only the first beta in the series we can expect to see a number of new betas before the final version of the software is released, so we may see some more speed improvements before the final release. We are expecting the iOS 17 software update to be released in September along with the new iPhone 15 smartphones.

Source & Image Credit: iAppleBytes



