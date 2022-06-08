iOS 16 beta 1 speed test (Video)

Apple has released iOS 16 beta 1 to developers, the iOS 16 software was revealed at Apple’s Worldwide Developer Conference earlier this week.

we have already seen a number of hands-on videos for the new iOS 16 beta 1 software and now we have another video.

The new video is a speed test and we get to find out if there are any speed improvements in the new iOS 16 over the current iOS 15.5 software.

The video is from iApplebytes and the devices tested are the iPhone 13, the iPhone 12, the iPhone 11, iPhone XR and the iPhone 8.

As we can see from the video the devices running the current iOS 15.5 software appear to boot up slightly faster than the ones running the new beta of iOS 16. This is as expected as this is only the first beta in the series, things should improve by the time the final version of the software is released.

There do not appear to be any major differences in the speeds of the various apps with iOS 15.5 and iOS 16 when compared side by side.

Apple are expected to release their iOS 16 software update later in the year along with the new iPhone 14 range, this is rumored for sometime in September. As soon as we get some details on exactly when iOS 16 will be released, we will let you know,

Source & Image Credit: iAppleBytes

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals