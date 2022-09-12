iOS 16 battery life test (video)

The new iOS 16 software update is coming to the iPhone today, now we get to find out details on the iOS 16 battery life. Make sure you check out our handy guide on how to get your iPhone ready for iOS 16.

The update will bring a wide range of new features to the iPhone, but will it bring improved battery life to the handsets? We have a new video from iAppleBytes where the battery life is tested.

The video below shows the battery life test of the iPhone running the Release Candidate of iOS 16, this is basically the same software that will be released today.

The tests are run on the iPhone 8, the 2020 iPhone SE, the iPhone XR, iPhone 11, iPhone 13 and the iPhone 13, let’s find out if there are any battery life improvements in this update.

As we can see from the video, all handsets were fully charged to 100 percent and they were all set to 25% screen brightness.

As we can see from the video the, majority of the devices, excluding the iPhone 8 saw battery life improvements with the iOS 16 software update.

Apple will release their iOS 16 software update for the iPhone later today, they will also release their watchOS 9 software update at the same time.

Source & Image Credit: iAppleBytes

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals